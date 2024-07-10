Texans' NRG Stadium damaged as Hurricane Beryl batters Houston area

NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans, was damaged by Hurricane Beryl on Monday as it made landfall in the region.

Though the damage appeared relatively minor, several large panels were missing from the stadium’s retractable roof.

"Like many of our neighbors in the Gulf Coast region, NRG Park sustained damage from Hurricane Beryl, including to the roof of NRG Stadium," NRG Park CEO and executive director Ryan Walsh said in a statement Tuesday, via ESPN. "HCSCC [Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation] officials are collaborating with state, county and city officials to assist with recovery efforts throughout the region. This collective undertaking requires all of us to work together with a strong commitment to our community. While we assist with these efforts, we are also assessing the extent of damages to NRG Park facilities. We look forward to seeing our neighbors at NRG Park soon as we return to normal operations."

The storm made landfall in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday morning. At least four people were killed, according to The New York Times, and millions were left without power across the state. Beryl killed at least 11 people last week as it pushed through the Caribbean as a Category 5 storm.

The good news for the Texans is that the stadium should be repaired in plenty of time before they host their first preseason game on Aug. 17. Their home opener is set for Sept. 15 against the Chicago Bears, one week after they open the season on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.

While NRG was hit, Minute Maid Park appears to have avoided major damage from the storm. The Houston Astros hosted the Miami Marlins as scheduled there on Tuesday night.

NRG Stadium opened in 2002, the same year the Texans entered the league. Outside of Texans games, the venue has hosted a pair of Super Bowls, the College Football Playoff national championship game, and multiple Final Fours.