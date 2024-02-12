UCLA names DeShaun Foster head coach after Chip Kelly's departure to Ohio State

UCLA moved quickly to find Chip Kelly’s replacement.

The school announced Monday that former Bruins running back DeShaun Foster would be its next head football coach. Foster has been UCLA’s running backs coach for the past seven seasons and was the team’s associate head coach in 2023.

"This is a dream come true," Foster said in a statement. "I always envisioned being a Bruin ever since I was young, and now being the head coach at my alma mater is such a surreal feeling, and I'm grateful for this opportunity. The foundation of this program will be built on discipline, respect and enthusiasm. These are phenomenal young men, and I'm excited to hit the ground running."