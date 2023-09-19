Watch live: Zelensky to address U.N. in NYC

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to address the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday afternoon, when he is expected to plead for more aid for his war-torn country as it continues a counteroffensive against Russia.

Zelensky is scheduled to travel to Washington, D.C., later this week to meet with President Biden and members of Congress, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

It's Zelensky's second trip to the United States since the war began 18 months ago.

Biden used his speech at the UNGA earlier Monday to ask world leaders to stand with Ukraine.

“Russia believes that the world will go weary and allow it to brutalize Ukraine without consequence,” Biden said, with Zelensky in attendance. “If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure?”

After arriving in New York, Zelensky visited nine wounded Ukrainian soldiers being treated at Staten Island University Hospital, telling them to “stay strong.”

“We all will be waiting for you to come back home,” he added.