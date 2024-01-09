Novant Health may owe you money as part of a pending settlement

CHARLOTTE — You may be entitled to money if you think Novant Health shared your personal information with Facebook without telling you.

Plaintiffs say Novant gave Facebook access to patients’ MyChart data without patients’ permission between May 1, 2020, and August 12, 2022.

They say Facebook could see patients’ email addresses, phone numbers, emergency contacts, appointment dates, doctors, menu selections, and other information.

They sued Novant and both sides have agreed on a settlement.

Novant denies any wrongdoing and the court has not ruled that Novant did anything wrong.

Technically, the judge still must sign off on the settlement.

That’s set for June.

However, if you think you’re one of the patients impacted and you want to apply for a payout, you must submit a claim by May 6. If you prefer to sue Novant on your own, you must opt out of the settlement by April 4.

HELPFUL INFO:

In re: Novant Health, Inc.

P.O. Box 3678

Baton Rouge, LA 70821

