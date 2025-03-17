Repairs on railroad crossings to close dozens of intersections on US 74

A major railroad crossing maintenance and repair project will close dozens of intersections on U.S. Highway 74 in Anson and Union counties beginning later this month.
A contractor for CSX said work in both counties will be from March 31 through mid-April.
Below: Map of work on railroad crossings
Each intersection is expected to experience closures lasting three to five days with traffic rerouted until the work is finished.
