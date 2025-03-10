Raleigh 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Raleigh, North Carolina using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 77 °F on Saturday, while the low is 41 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 3 sunny days and rain on 2 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 62 °F, low of 41 °F (33% humidity)
- Overcast with a 37% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (2 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:32 AM, sunset at 7:17 PM
Matusciac Alexandru // Shutterstock
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 70 °F, low of 43 °F (36% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:30 AM, sunset at 7:18 PM
Rachasie // Shutterstock
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 73 °F, low of 49 °F (39% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:29 AM, sunset at 7:19 PM
Cari Rubin Photography // Shutterstock
Thursday, March 13
- High of 67 °F, low of 53 °F (50% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:27 AM, sunset at 7:20 PM
Valeriy Boyarskiy // Shutterstock
Friday, March 14
- High of 71 °F, low of 53 °F (46% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Light breeze (7 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:26 AM, sunset at 7:21 PM
- Full moon
Pablesku // Shutterstock
Saturday, March 15
- High of 77 °F, low of 56 °F (51% humidity)
- Mostly sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:25 AM, sunset at 7:21 PM
loreanto // Shutterstock
Sunday, March 16
- High of 75 °F, low of 61 °F (74% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (3 mm of rain)
- Fresh breeze (21 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:23 AM, sunset at 7:22 PM