Resources for child care in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — Quality child care is an important tool for parents. In the Charlotte area, there are several resources that can help connect parents with affordable child care:
- >>Meck Pre-K offers free high-quality education to children in qualifying families
- >>Apply for financial aid or a subsidy to help pay for child care in Mecklenburg County
- >>Online search for child care resources near you
- >>Exceptional Children Departments in schools for children with special needs
- >>How to choose a quality early care & education program
