Stacker compiled the richest billionaires in North Carolina using data from Forbes. Net worth is as of Jan. 22, 2025.

The first billionaire is generally considered to be John D. Rockefeller in 1916, though some argue it was Henry Ford in 1925. Fast-forward over 100 years and there are now around 3,000 billionaires around the world. Read on to see which billionaires live in your area and the richest across the country.

Richest billionaires in North Carolina

#10. Ric Elias

- Net worth: $1.0 billion

- Source: Media

- Industry: Media & Entertainment

- Lives in: Charlotte, North Carolina

#9. Frank Holding Jr

- Net worth: $1.5 billion

- Source: Banking

- Industry: Finance & Investments

- Lives in: Raleigh, North Carolina

#8. Claire Bristow

- Net worth: $1.6 billion

- Source: banking

- Industry: Finance & Investments

- Lives in: Raleigh, North Carolina

#7. Carson Brice

- Net worth: $1.6 billion

- Source: Banking

- Industry: Finance & Investments

- Lives in: Raleigh, North Carolina

#6. Olivia Holding

- Net worth: $1.8 billion

- Source: Banking

- Industry: Finance & Investments

- Lives in: Raleigh, North Carolina

#5. Dennis Gillings

- Net worth: $2.3 billion

- Source: Clinical trials

- Industry: Healthcare

- Lives in: Durham, North Carolina

#4. Roy Carroll II

- Net worth: $2.6 billion

- Source: Real estate

- Industry: Real Estate

- Lives in: Greensboro, North Carolina

#3. Tim Sweeney

- Net worth: $5.1 billion

- Source: Video games

- Industry: Media & Entertainment

- Lives in: Cary, North Carolina

#2. John Sall

- Net worth: $6.6 billion

- Source: Software

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Cary, North Carolina

#1. James Goodnight

- Net worth: $13.5 billion

- Source: Software

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Cary, North Carolina

Richest billionaires in the U.S.

#10. Steve Ballmer

- Net worth: $139.3 billion

- Source: Microsoft

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Hunts Point, Washington

#9. Rob Walton & family

- Net worth: $137.3 billion

- Source: Walmart

- Industry: Fashion & Retail

- Lives in: Bentonville, Arkansas

#8. Warren Buffett

- Net worth: $143.3 billion

- Source: Berkshire Hathaway

- Industry: Finance & Investments

- Lives in: Omaha, Nebraska

#7. Jensen Huang

- Net worth: $160.4 billion

- Source: Semiconductors

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Los Altos, California

#6. Mark Zuckerberg

- Net worth: $221.8 billion

- Source: Facebook

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Palo Alto, California

#5. Larry Ellison

- Net worth: $227.2 billion

- Source: Oracle

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Lanai, Hawaii

#4. Jeff Bezos

- Net worth: $246.7 billion

- Source: Amazon

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Miami, Florida

#3. Sergey Brin

- Net worth: $250.1 billion

- Source: Google

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Los Altos, California

#2. Larry Page

- Net worth: $271.1 billion

- Source: Google

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Palo Alto, California

#1. Elon Musk

- Net worth: $785.9 billion

- Source: Tesla, SpaceX

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Austin, Texas