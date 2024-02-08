SouthPark announces new stores opening this year

CHARLOTTE — SouthPark Mall is adding five new retailers to its lineup this year.

The list of retailers and restaurants includes Swiss luxury brand Bally, iconic French perfumer Diptyque, premium performance wear brand Vuori, and prestigious watch brands Tudor and Breitling.

In a press release, the mall said once each store opens, SouthPark will be made up of 55% brands unique to Charlotte, 37% brands unique to North Carolina and 33% brands unique to the Carolinas.

