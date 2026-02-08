Super Bowl Sunday in Santa Clara to have massive security presence

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — There will be thousands of officers on the ground and on the water, along with drones in the sky for Super Bowl Sunday in Santa Clara, California.

The game is categorized as a SEAR 1 event. That stands for “special event assessment rating.”

The Department of Homeland Security says that requires extensive support and coordination from federal agencies.

The NFL addressed fears from some about Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“There are no known, no planned ICE or immigration enforcement operations that are scheduled around the Super Bowl or any of the Super Bowl related events,” said NFL Chief Security Officer Cathy Lanier.

Anti-ICE protests have been happening around San Francisco, using a Puerto Rican image often used by singer Bad Bunny, who will be performing the Super Bowl halftime show.

WATCH: Super Bowl quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Drake Maye share a unique connection

Super Bowl quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Drake Maye share a unique connection

©2026 Cox Media Group