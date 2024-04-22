¡Celebra la herencia hispano-latina del Cono Sur!

Telemundo Charlotte y la Coalición Latinoamericana te invitan a la 3ª Gala del Patrimonio Hispano-Latino.

Ven a conocer y a compartir con miembros de la comunidad, lideres locales y promotores de las causas que identifican a la Coalición Latinoamericana de Charlotte. El evento resaltará la herencia de la comunidad hispano-latina en una noche llena de alegría, música, y cultura.

El tema cultural de este año son los países Sudamericanos del Cono Sur: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay y Uruguay. Vive el esplendor de esta región a través del arte, la música y la danza.

La gala, además, ayudará a recaudar fondos para el Centro Legal de la Coalición que beneficia a familias inmigrantes locales. Cada contribución se destina directamente a empoderar a inmigrantes para que puedan alcanzar un futuro mejor para ellos y sus familias.

El evento se llevará a cabo el 24 de mayo, a partir de las 5:30pm, en The Casey (1837 N. Tryon St.) en Charlotte.

ENTRADAS DISPONIBLES AQUÍ

Telemundo Charlotte and the Latin American Coalition invite you to the 3rd Hispanic-Latino Heritage Gala.

Come meet and share with community members, local leaders and advocates for the social causes that make the Latin American Coalition great. This year’s event will highlight the heritage of the Hispanic-Latino community through live performances, traditional music, and cultural displays.

The Gala’s theme will be the cultures of South America’s Southern Cone countries, including Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay. Come and experience the splendor of this region through art, music and dance.

Most importantly, your support will help raise funds for the Coalition Legal Center, which benefits local immigrant families. Every contribution goes directly to empowering immigrants to achieve a better future for themselves and their families.

The event will take place on May 24, starting at 5:30pm, at The Casey (1837 N. Tryon St.) in Charlotte.

TICKETS AVAILABLE HERE

©2024 Cox Media Group