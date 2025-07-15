South Charlotte apartment residents endure 95-degree heat amid ongoing A/C failures

Residents at Archdale Flats in South Charlotte are facing sweltering conditions as their air conditioning units remain unfixed, with temperatures inside reaching up to 95 degrees.

Several residents, including Teidre Foster and Nayeli, have reported ongoing issues with their air conditioning systems since March and June, respectively.

Despite repeated service requests, the complex has yet to resolve the problem, leaving tenants struggling to cope with the heat.

“It’s a terrible way to live, and for no one to care,” said Teidre Foster, who has been living without proper A/C since moving into her unit in March.

Nayeli expressed her frustration, saying, “We have kids, and they suffer too. We will be in the shower plenty of times so we can cool off because it’s just so hot.”

Foster shared a screenshot of her service request history, showing her first request dating back to March and the most recent one this month.

Despite the installation of a portable room air conditioner, she says it is insufficient to cool her bedroom.

Nayeli reported that her thermostat went blank on Friday, exacerbating the issue. She mentioned that the heat prevents them from cooking or doing laundry, comparing the conditions to being in a sauna.

Both residents have received the same response from the leasing office: “I’m working on it.” Foster, who pays $1,100 a month in rent, expressed her desire for the issue to be fixed or for a rent reduction.

As temperatures soar, residents at Archdale Flats continue to await a resolution to their air conditioning woes, with no clear timeline provided by the complex management.

VIDEO: Charlotte non-profit pushes for A/C mandate in rentals amid extreme heat

Charlotte non-profit pushes for A/C mandate in rentals amid extreme heat

©2025 Cox Media Group