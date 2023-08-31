¡El Festival Latinoamericano 2023 regresa mejor que nunca!

La Coalición Latinoamericana, Telemundo Charlotte y su estación hermana Channel 9, te invitan a disfrutar nuevamente de uno de los festivales más representativos de la cultura latina en Charlotte – ¡El Festival Latinoamericano en su 33ª edición!

Este 2023, el popular evento se llevará a cabo el 23 de septiembre a partir del mediodía en The Amp Ballantyne, en el centro de Ballentyne. Los asistentes disfrutarán de una jornada cultural con presentaciones musicales en vivo de artistas como Felipe Peláez, entre otros. Además, habrá bailes tradicionales, comida típica y actividades para niños.

¡La entrada y estacionamiento son GRATIS! No te pierdas una de las celebraciones de la cultura latina más esperadas del año.

Festival Latinoamericano 2023

DÓNDE: The Amp Ballantyne, 11115 Upper Ave, en Charlotte

CUÁNDO: 23 de septiembre, 2023

HORA: 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

ENTRADA Y ESTACIONAMIENTO: Gratis

The Latin American Coalition, Telemundo Charlotte and its sister station Channel 9 want you to be part of one of the most popular and emblematic Latino festivals in Charlotte – The 33rd annual Latin American Festival !

This 2023, the popular event will take place on September 23rd starting at noon at The Amp Ballantyne in downtown Ballentyne. Attendees will experience a cultural explosion filled with live musical performances by artists such as Felipe Peláez, among others. In addition, there will be traditional dances, typical food and activities for children.

FREE Admission and parking! Mark your calendar now and join us for one of the most anticipated Latin culture celebrations of the year.

Latin American Festival 2023

WHERE: The Amp Ballantyne, 11115 Upper Ave, Charlotte, NC 28277

WHEN: September 23, 2023

TIME: 12pm - 8pm

ADMISSION AND PARKING: Free









