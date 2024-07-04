¡Festival Colombiano 2024!

Celebra con Telemundo Charlotte y el Festival Colombiano la rica cultura y tradiciones de Colombia en el día de su independencia el 20 de julio. Acompáñanos en un evento para toda la familia repleto de presentaciones musicales en vivo, comida típica y artistas locales y de talla internacional.

La segunda edición del Festival Colombiano regresa mejor que nunca el sábado, 20 de julio, a Concord, en Route 29 Pavilion a partir del mediodía. ¡Habrá exhibiciones, gastronomía, humor, música DJ, bailes y mucha diversión!

Entre los artistas internacionales que compartirán tarima está Luis Felipe Gonzalez, Los Latin Brothers, Roberto Blades y Jean Carlos Centeno.

Los niños menores de 12 años entran gratis. Las puertas abren a las 11:00 am.

CONSIGUE TUS ENTRADAS AQUÍ

MESAS VIP DISPONIBLES LLAMANDO AL 704 345 2557

Celebrate with Telemundo Charlotte and the Colombian Festival the rich culture and traditions of Colombia on its Independence Day on July 20th. Join us for a family-fun event filled with live musical performances, traditional food, and local and international artists.

The second edition of the Colombian Festival will take place on Saturday, July 20th, in Concord, at Route 29 Pavilion starting at noon. Come and enjoy a variety of exhibitions, Colombian cuisine, DJ music, dancing and more!

The international artist lineup this year includes Luis Felipe Gonzalez, Los Latin Brothers, Roberto Blades, and Jean Carlos Centeno.

Free admission for children under 12. Doors open at 11:00 am.

FIND TICKETS HERE

VIP TABLES AVAILABLE BY CALLING 704 345 2557

