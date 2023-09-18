¡Festival Internacional de Concord, 30 de septiembre!

Acompaña a Telemundo Charlotte, WSOC-TV / Channel 9, El Puente Hispano, y la Ciudad de Concord el 30 de septiembre para un festejo multicultural único en su clase.
Ven a celebrar y disfrutar de la gran diversidad de culturas que enriquecen a esa ciudad y sus alrededores. Este año, el festival ofrecerá una amplia variedad de presentaciones musicales, gastronomías típicas de otros países, así como exhibiciones artísticas. También habrá vendedores de artesanías de alrededor del mundo y un área de actividades dedicada a los niños.
La diversión comienza a partir del mediodía en el centro de Concord. La entrada general es gratis y ¡toda la familia está invitada!
Festival Internacional de Concord
CUÁNDO: 30 de septiembre, 2023
DÓNDE: Centro de Concord
HORA: 12PM – 6PM
ENTRADA: Gratis
Join Telemundo Charlotte, WSOC-TV / Channel 9, El Puente Hispano, and the City of Concord on September 30th for the 2023 Concord International Festival for a one-of-a-kind multicultural celebration!
Come and enjoy the great diversity of cultures that enrich Concord and the surrounding areas. This year, the festival comes with an impressive lineup of musical performances, international cuisines, and artistic exhibitions from other countries. The festival will also feature a section dedicated to craft vendors from around the world as well as an area for kids’ activities.
The fun starts at noon in downtown Concord. General admission is free and the whole family is invited!
Concord International Festival
WHEN: September 30th, 2023
WHERE: Downtown Concord
TIME: 12PM – 6PM
ADMISSION: Free
©2023 Cox Media Group