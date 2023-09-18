¡Festival Internacional de Concord, 30 de septiembre!

Acompaña a Telemundo Charlotte, WSOC-TV / Channel 9, El Puente Hispano, y la Ciudad de Concord el 30 de septiembre para un festejo multicultural único en su clase.

Ven a celebrar y disfrutar de la gran diversidad de culturas que enriquecen a esa ciudad y sus alrededores. Este año, el festival ofrecerá una amplia variedad de presentaciones musicales, gastronomías típicas de otros países, así como exhibiciones artísticas. También habrá vendedores de artesanías de alrededor del mundo y un área de actividades dedicada a los niños.

La diversión comienza a partir del mediodía en el centro de Concord. La entrada general es gratis y ¡toda la familia está invitada!

Festival Internacional de Concord

CUÁNDO: 30 de septiembre, 2023

DÓNDE: Centro de Concord

HORA: 12PM – 6PM

ENTRADA: Gratis

Join Telemundo Charlotte, WSOC-TV / Channel 9, El Puente Hispano, and the City of Concord on September 30th for the 2023 Concord International Festival for a one-of-a-kind multicultural celebration!

Come and enjoy the great diversity of cultures that enrich Concord and the surrounding areas. This year, the festival comes with an impressive lineup of musical performances, international cuisines, and artistic exhibitions from other countries. The festival will also feature a section dedicated to craft vendors from around the world as well as an area for kids’ activities.

The fun starts at noon in downtown Concord. General admission is free and the whole family is invited!

Concord International Festival

WHEN: September 30th, 2023

WHERE: Downtown Concord

TIME: 12PM – 6PM

ADMISSION: Free

