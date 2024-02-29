¡Regresa el Empanada Fest a Charlotte!

Telemundo Charlotte y Carlotan Talents te invitan a participar de uno de los eventos latinos más sabrosos en la Ciudad Reina. Acompáñanos en un recorrido por la gran variedad de gustos y estilos que caracterizan la inconfundible empanada latinoamericana. ¡Una experiencia única de tradición y cultura!

Ven a disfrutar de uno de los platillos más populares en la gastronomía de Latinoamérica - empanadas horneadas o fritas, rellanas de carne o vegetarianas, de maíz o harina, ¡cualquiera que sea tu gusto, seguramente encontrarás tu favorita!

– ENTRADA Y ESTACIONAMIENTO GRATIS –

¡Además, habrá música en vivo, bailes, DJ, y mucha diversión!

CUÁNDO: 6 de abril, 2024

DÓNDE: Camp North End (300 Camp Rd, Charlotte, NC 28206)

HORA: 12 PM - 6 PM

Join Telemundo Charlotte and Carlotan Talents for one of the tastiest Latin American events in the Queen City: A culinary tour of variety and styles that characterize the unmistakable ‘empanada.’

One of the most popular dishes in Latin American comes to Charlotte: baked or fried empanadas, meat-filled or vegetarian style, corn or flour, whatever your taste, you will surely find your favorite!

Plus – live music, dancing, DJ, and lots of fun!

–ADMISSION AND PARKING ARE FREE–

WHEN: April 6, 2024

WHERE: Camp North End (300 Camp Rd, Charlotte, NC 28206)

TIME: 12 PM - 6 PM

