0 Texas shooting: U.S. Postal Service identifies employee as one of the victims

ODESSA, Texas -

More than half a dozen people are dead after a man opened fire at random Saturday afternoon in Odessa and Midland, Texas, police said. The shooter, a white male in his 30s, was shot and killed by police.

The incident began when a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper conducted a traffic stop, and the man pulled over fired shots, Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said in a news conference.

The suspect fled the scene, and at some point abandoned his vehicle and stole a United States Postal Service truck, Gerke said.

It's unclear exactly when and where the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Seth Aaron Ator, shot the victims. Among those shot were three law enforcement officers: a Department of Public Safety Trooper, a Midland police officer and an Odessa police officer.

Police eventually shot and killed the suspect in a movie theater.

Update 3:55 p.m. EDT Sept. 1: Officials with the United States Postal Service confirmed in a statement that one of its employees was a shooting victim, the AP reported. Mary Granados, 29, was killed when Ator shot her when hijacking her mail carrier truck.

Post office officials say Granados was alone in the truck at the time and the company's law enforcement is working with authorities.

Update 3:45 p.m. EDT Sept. 1: The gunman in the shootings was identified by Odessa Police Department officials as 36-year-old Seth Aaron Ator of Odessa, Texas. No other information was given in the update on the department's Facebook page.

Update 3:30 p.m. EDT Sept. 1: The Associated Press reported that the gunman in the shooting has been identified as Seth Ator, citing two law enforcement officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The AP reported that records show Ator was 36.

Update 1:45 p.m. EDT Sept. 1: Orlando Alanis, the regional director of the West Texas region of the Texas Department of Public Safety gave an update on the trooper who was shot by the gunman, saying he underwent hours of surgery. He said doctors are optimistic about his recovery, although he will require rehabilitation. Of the gunman, he said there was "some criminal record attached to his drivers license."

FBI special agent in charge Christopher Combs said federal officials are supporting local departments. He said searches are underway to ensure no one else is involved, and it is not believed that the shooting was an act of terrorism.

Gerke said it is unclear how the gunman obtained a weapon, but it was an "AR-type weapon."

Update 1:40 p.m. EDT Sept. 1: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shared an update from the mother of the 17-month-old toddler who was injured in the shooting. The text thanked supporters, adding that only her lip, teeth and tongue were affected, not her jaw. The mother said her daughter will undergo surgery tomorrow for shrapnel in her chest.

Update 1:30 p.m. EDT Sept. 1: Odessa Police Department Chief Michael Gerke said in a news conference Sunday afternoon that authorities are "fairly certain the subject acted alone" in the shooting.

Gerke said officials will not be giving the shooter notoriety by naming him, but the name will be released at a later time.

Gerke said those dead are citizens who range in age from 15 to 57. Of the 22 people injured in the shooting, three are in law enforcement.

Update 12:45 p.m. EDT Sept. 1: President Donald Trump made some initial remarks on the shooting when he arrived at the White House, vaguely saying that he met with multiple senators about gun reform.

"We have a lot of groups working on it," Trump said, according to CNN. "I've been speaking to a lot of senators, a lot of house members … People want to do something."

Trump seemed to be open to background checks, but wasn't specific. He also claimed stronger background checks wouldn't necessarily be effective.

"For the most part, sadly, if you look at the last four or five, even going back further five, six, seven years… As strong as you make your background checks, they would not have stopped any of it," he said.

He referred to the shooter as "another very sick person."

Earlier, Trump tweeted praise of emergency responders and law enforcement in the shooting.

Great job by Texas Law Enforcement and First Responders in handling the terrible shooting tragedy yesterday. Thank you also to the FBI, @GregAbbott_TX and all others. A very tough and sad situation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2019

Update 10:30 a.m. EDT Sept. 1: Seven people have now been confirmed dead in the Texas shootings, according to The Associated Press.

Steve LeSueur of the Odessa Police Department said Sunday at least one person remains in "life-threatening" condition.

A news conference is scheduled for noon.

Update 7:11 a.m. EDT Sept. 1: In a tweet, the Ector County Independent School District confirmed a student in the district was killed in Saturday's shooting.left five people dead and 21 injured in the Odessa-Midland area of West Texas.

"We are heartbroken and outraged by the violence that struck our community and our school district today. We are learning that we have lost friends, family members, as well as one of our students. Our lives have been changed forever," the district said in a statement that was posted on Twitter.

Update 4:18 a.m. EDT Sept. 1: Russell Tippin, CEO of Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, said 13 people were being treated after Saturday's shootings in Odessa and Midland that left five people dead and 21 injured.

According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Tippin said eight people have had surgery and that seven are in critical condition. The other person died, Tippin told the newspaper.\

Tippin also said two people have been treated and released, according to the Reporter-Telegram.

At a news conference earlier Saturday, Tippin said it was important to keep family members close.

"If you are listening to my voice, grasp onto loved ones and hold onto them and pray for this town and family and victims involved," Tippin said. "This is a scary incident, and no one is guaranteed tomorrow. Give thoughts and prayers to families and victims in this tragic incident."

Update 9:55 p.m. EDT Aug. 31: The suspect used a rifle in the shooting, Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Elizabeth Carter told CNN.

The Department of Public Safety Trooper who was shot is in serious but stable condition, Carter said. The Midland police officer and Odessa police officer who were also shot are also said to be in stable condition.

Russell Tippin, CEO of Medical Center Health System in Odessa, said in a press conference that one of the shooting victims is younger than 2 years old. The child was flown to either a Dallas or Lubbock hospital, Tippin said.

Update 7:10 p.m. EDT: At least five people have been killed and 21 injured, including three law enforcement officers, in the shooting, Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said.

The injured include a Trooper, a Midland police officer and an Odessa police officer, Gerke said.

The suspect, who is dead, was a white male in his mid-30s, Gerke said. His name hasn't been disclosed.

The altercation started with a traffic stop conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety, police said.

At this time, police believe there was only one shooter.

Update 6:55 p.m. EDT: Midland Mayor Jerry Morales told CNN that one person was killed and 21 others were injured in Saturday's shootings. Two of those injured are law enforcement officers, Morales said.

Midland Memorial Hospital is on lockdown, according to its Facebook page.

Update 6:40 p.m. EDT: Midland police officials have confirmed the shooter has been shot and killed in Odessa, according to a Midland PD Facebook post.

"There is no active shooter at this time. All agencies are investigating reports of possible suspects," the post said.

Originial report: Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon in Midland and Odessa, Odessa police said. Authorities advised drivers to get off the roads.

Falcons: law enforcement in Midland and Odessa are working to locate and contain a shooter. Please stay in your dorm or office and do not open your doors. There were initial reports that the suspect was in east odessa. We will post here as soon as the situation is under control — UT Permian Basin (@utpb) August 31, 2019

A shooter stole a mail truck and is shooting at random people in Odessa, police said. There were also reports of a shooter at the Cinergy in Midland driving a gold or white Toyota truck, Midland police said.

There were early reports of multiple shooters, but police later said they believe there was only one shooter.

