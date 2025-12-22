Police investigating double homicide in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a double homicide that took place in the 800 block of Farmhurst Drive Saturday.

Initially, CMPD put out press releases saying they were investigating two homicides: One in the 100 block of East Woodlawn Road and another in the 200 block of Hawthorne Lane.

On Sunday police said that as a result of the continued investigation, detectives confirmed both victims were shot at the same time during the same incident.

The victims are Samir Canales Molina, 18, and Bravlio Galeano Ayala, 16.

This is an ongoing investigation.

WATCH: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigate two deadly shootings early Saturday morning.

