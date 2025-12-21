Guardian charged with child abuse after 6-year-old was found dead in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A court-appointed guardian is in custody after being accused of child abuse.

Arrest records show police charged the guardian Saturday, days after the child was found unresponsive at a home in east Charlotte.

Susan Lee Robinson has been in the Mecklenburg County Jail since around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Court documents say that she has been charged in a horrific case of child abuse.

The victim in this case was just six years old and living with Robinson.

According to the court documents, the little girl had broken arms, scars from where she had been tied up and burns. The home where she was kept was a rat and roach infested mess.

If you look through the windows, you can see trash piled up on the inside of the property.

Police put out a press release Tuesday calling this a death investigation, but now it has progressed to the point where charges have been filed.

Robinson has been charged with felony child abuse and misdemeanor child abuse because of the condition inside the home.

Given that Robinson was court-appointed, we have reached out to DSS to ask if they are planning to investigate.

The agency said they are looking into this situation and will get back with us Monday.

For now, Robinson is in jail under no bond. Her first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

