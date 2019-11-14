Happy birthday, Prince Charles: Baby Archie photo among tributes as Prince of Wales turns 71

Happy birthday, Prince Charles!
According to Clarence House, the heir to the British throne was far from home Thursday as he rang in his 71st birthday during an official visit to India.
Today The Prince of Wales turns 71! 🎈— Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 14, 2019
During a @britishasiantst event in Mumbai this morning, HRH was given a birthday card and cake from school children. 🎂#RoyalVisitIndia pic.twitter.com/1u2K8YWG72
But his absence didn't stop the tributes from pouring in from his family back in London.
Kensington Palace was the first to offer well-wishes, tweeting three photos of Charles with his sons, Princes William and Harry; Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge; and the Cambridges' youngest son, Prince Louis.
"Wishing a very happy birthday to The Prince of Wales," read the post from William and Kate's official Twitter account.
Wishing a very happy birthday to The Prince of Wales!#HappyBirthdayHRH 🎂 pic.twitter.com/TGpiL7a1ro— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 14, 2019
The Instagram account for Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, soon followed suit, sharing a "previously unseen photo" of Charles smiling at the couple's infant son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Sky News reported.
"Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales – Sir, Pa, Grandpa!" the caption read.
Buckingham Palace also joined in, tweeting a recent picture of Charles, clad in a kilt, standing in front of the Castle of Mey in Scotland, as well as a baby photo of Charles with his parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Wishing The Prince of Wales a very happy birthday!#HappyBirthdayHRH @ClarenceHouse pic.twitter.com/s3fUOJq4uv— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 14, 2019
