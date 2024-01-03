AKC recognizes new dog breed: Lancashire heeler

The American Kennel Club has recognized a new breed, the Lancashire heeler.

The Lancashire heeler is now eligible to compete in dog shows across the country, including the Westminster Kennel Club Show, as part of the herding group.

They have long bodies, short legs and short coats that are often black and tan, and are known for a “smile,” or when they pull back their lips when they’re happy, The Associated Press reported.

They are about 10 to 12 inches tall, weigh between 9 and 17 pounds and live for about 12 to 15 years, the AKC said.

“They’re gritty little dogs, and they’re very intelligent little dogs,” Lancashire heeler breeder Patricia Blakenship said. “It’s an enjoyable little breed to be around.”

The AKC said that Lancashire heelers are very affectionate with family, good with other dogs and good with children. They have medium to high energy and are “intelligent, alert and friendly.” They are also “quick to learn new tasks.”

The breed is “talkative and always ready for a walk.”

They can work as cattle herders but also go after rabbits and rats. Sheryl Bradbury, president of the U.S. Lancashire Heeler Club, said the dog “has to have a job” either, in sport or through walks and playing fetch, the AP reported.

Two decades ago, the Lancashire heeler was on the Endangered Breeds list of The Kennel Club, U.K. because there were only a few dogs in the gene pool and they had the risk of several inherited diseases, the AKC said.

The AKC has a standard when recognizing new breeds. There has to be at least 300 pedigreed dogs in at least 20 states. Recognition is voluntary and not all breeds may decide to have their dogs recognized.

Not all people agree that there should be accepted breeds, with animal rights activists saying that dog breeding encourages puppy mills, takes away from pet adoptions and increases the risk of health problems by limiting genetic diversity, the AP reported.

But the AKC said that it promotes breeding responsibly, including for special skills and creating pets that have specific characteristics that owners can use to prepare for a new pet. The AKC also financially assists dog health research, donating $32 million to one foundation that studies canine health.

