AWS outage: Company says mass outage ‘fully mitigated’

Amazon Web Services says the issues that caused a mass outage have been “fully mitigated.”

While AWS said that all services should be back up and running, “some requests may be throttled” while they continue to work on resolving the problems, CNN reported.

“The underlying DNS issue has been fully mitigated, and most AWS Service operations are succeeding normally now,” the company said in a statement.

There may be some issues as websites work through backlogs that occurred during the glitch.

Sites such as Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, McDonald’s and Coinbase were affected, The Associated Press reported.

The problems started cropping up around 3:11 a.m. ET. The outage occurred with AWS’s US-EAST-1 Region, the company said in its “health status” updates.

AWS “is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud.”

