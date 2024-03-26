Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: Ship reported it had ‘lost propulsion;’ collision possible

Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River early Tuesday after it was struck by a freighter that reports say had warned authorities that it had lost propulsion and could hit the bridge.

>> Read more trending news

It was not clear how many people were driving on the 1.6-mile steel bridge when it fell, The Washington Post reported. At a news conference early Tuesday, officials said they are looking for at least seven people.

.A public webcam captured footage of the dramatic collapse of the bridge.

6 remain missing after bridge collapse

Update 10:10 a.m. March 26: Crews continue searching for six people who are believed to have been thrown in the water early Tuesday when a ship hit a pylon supporting the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said two people have been accounted for — one who has been taken to a hospital and another who has not.

As of Tuesday morning, Wiedefelt said there were “six unaccounted for,” and all were believed to be members of a construction crew that was working to fix potholes on the bridge when it collapsed.

Authorities do not believe that anyone is in vehicles detected in the water.

— Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Crew working on bridge during collapse was repairing potholes, official says

Update 10:05 a.m. EDT March 26: A crew working on the bridge when it collapsed early Tuesday was working to fix potholes, Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said at a news conference following the collapse.

“The crew that was out there working was ... just basically repairing potholes,” he said. “So we understand that it had nothing to do with a structural issue at all at the facility.”

Wiedefeld said one person has so far been rescued from the water.

“Our efforts continue in terms of that,” he said.

— Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Bridge crash, collapse appears to be accidental, governor says

Update 10 a.m. EDT March 26: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said all early indications point to Tuesday morning’s bridge collapse in Baltimore being accidental.

“The preliminary investigation points to an accident,” he said at a news conference Tuesday morning. “We haven’t seen any credible evidence of a terrorist attack.”

Moore earlier declared a state of emergency after a ship crashed into one of the bridge’s pylons, causing it to collapse.

I have declared a State of Emergency here in Maryland and we are working with an interagency team to quickly deploy federal resources from the Biden Administration. — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) March 26, 2024

We will remain in close contact with federal, state, and local entities that are carrying out rescue efforts as we continue to assess and respond to this tragedy. — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) March 26, 2024

Crews continue to search for survivors.

— Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

FBI say no indications bridge collapse was terrorism

Update 9:40 a.m. EDT March 26: Officials with the FBI’s Baltimore office said authorities have found “no specific and credible information to suggest any ties to terrorism” as of Tuesday morning in a statement posted on social media.

“The investigation is ongoing,” officials added. “FBI Baltimore will continue to support our partners at the local, state, and federal levels.”

RE: Francis Scott Key Bridge:

There is no specific and credible information to suggest any ties to terrorism at this time. The investigation is ongoing. FBI Baltimore will continue to support our partners at the local, state, and federal levels. pic.twitter.com/XwNJhuUtK7 — FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) March 26, 2024

— Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NTSB investigating bridge collapse

Update 9:35 a.m. EDT March 26: The National Transportation Safety Board has sent a team to investigate the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

NTSB is launching a go team to investigate the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. Media briefing to be held later today at a time and location TBD, which will be announced on this feed. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) March 26, 2024

— Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

What to know about the Port of Baltimore

Update 9:20 a.m. EDT March 26: According to officials in Maryland, the Port of Baltimore is one of the country’s top ports in terms of total cargo tonnage and the value of the cargo. It is the No. 1 port for vehicles in the U.S., authorities said.

— Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

— Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content DeskMayorkas: No indication of terror

Update 8:39 a.m. EDT March 26: Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas issued a statement Tuesday saying, “There are no indications this (the collapse of the bridge) was an intentional act,” adding, “we are assessing the impacts to the Port of Baltimore,” ABC News reported.

No crew members injured

Update 8:18 a.m. EDT March 26: CNN is reporting that no crew members onboard the 948-foot vessel Dali were injured when the ship hit the bridge.

There were 22 crewmembers on the ship when it hit the bridge.

Report: Vessel reported it had ‘lost propulsion;’ collision was possible

Update 7:49 a.m. EDT March 26: According to a report from ABC News, the Singapore-flagged vessel Dali “lost propulsion” as it was leaving port, prompting the crew to notify the Maryland Department of Transportation that they had lost control and collision with the bridge was possible.

ABC cited an unclassified Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency report.

“The vessel notified MD Department of Transportation (MDOT) that they had lost control of the vessel and a collision with the bridge was possible,” the report said. “The vessel struck the bridge causing a complete collapse.”

White House says it sees no ‘nefarious intent’

Update 7:47 a.m. EDT March 26: The White House is “closely monitoring” the developments at the bridge and so far has seen “no indication of any nefarious intent,” according to a White House official who spoke to The Post on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

“Our hearts go out to the families of those who remain missing as a result of this horrific incident,” the official said. “The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting search and rescue for those who remain unaccounted for as a result of the bridge collapse.”

Ships back up waiting to get into port

Update 7:38 a.m. EDT March 26: According to Marine Traffic, a website that reports on maritime news, after the crash and bridge collapse, the Port of Baltimore is facing delays as eight bulk carriers and one vehicle carrier headed for the city’s port sit waiting at anchor.

After the crash and bridge collapse, #Baltimore’s port is facing delays as ships, including 8 bulk carriers and 1 vehicle carrier headed for Baltimore, sit waiting at anchor. For more on the incident, read here: https://t.co/wXlRuEerFw pic.twitter.com/KZ37owX3dX — MarineTraffic (@MarineTraffic) March 26, 2024

Workers were on the bridge when it was hit

Updated 7:25 a.m. EDT March 26: Paul J. Wiedefeld, the Maryland Transportation Secretary, said that there were contracted workers on the bridge when it was hit by the ship that is about the length of three football fields. It is unclear how many were on the bridge or what happened to them, Wiedefeld said.

Ship was headed to Sri Lanka

Update 7:17 a.m. EDT March 26: The cargo ship that hit the bridge was built in 2015, according to Vessel Finder, a ship tracking website. It departed from the Port of Baltimore around 1 a.m. and was headed for Sri Lanka.

Here, from Marine Traffic, a video tracks the ship from when it left its dock until it struck the bridge.

#MarineTraffic playback showing #Dali, a Singapore-flagged cargo ship, colliding with Francis Scott Key Bridge in #Baltimore. En route to Colombo, Sri Lanka, it crashed at 1:30am. Follow rescue efforts on MarineTraffic and find out more about the vessel: https://t.co/5eiDnqpm2w pic.twitter.com/fykx9cWUF3 — MarineTraffic (@MarineTraffic) March 26, 2024

Vehicles detected under the water

Update 6:28 a.m. EDT March 26: At a press conference early Tuesday, Baltimore officials said that first responders recovered two people from the water. One refused treatment and transport, and the other was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, Chief James Wallace of the Baltimore City Fire Department said.

“We may be looking for upwards of seven individuals,” Wallace said at the news conference.

Wallace said the search would take place above and below the Patapsco River.

“Sonar has detected vehicles under the water,” Wallace said. The water temperature early Tuesday was about 47 degrees, according to a buoy that collects data for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“This continues to be a search and rescue operation,” he added.

Wallace said the freighter’s crew members remain onboard the ship. It is not yet known if there was a fuel spill from the vessel, though Wallace said that there was a smell of fuel in the area.

“There is absolutely no indication that this is terrorism,” a Baltimore police official said at the news conference.

#BREAKING Sun rises in Baltimore as the aftermath of the bridge collapse is revealed - search and rescue operation still underway. @6NewsAU pic.twitter.com/x2HWYEg8wQ — Roman Mackinnon (@RomanMackinnon6) March 26, 2024

Original report: FBI Baltimore field office personnel are on scene, according to the agency.

“The entire bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River,” said Kevin Cartwright, the director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department.

“We have reason to believe that there were vehicles and possibly a tractor-trailer” that went into the water, Cartwright said.

Volunteer firefighters from Harford County, which is northeast of the area where the bridge was located, tweeted that they are “assisting the Unified Command at the Baltimore Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.” A swift water team and a special operations team are among those assisting, The Post reported.

The Volunteer Firefighters from @jmvfc8, the Volunteer Swift Water Team and the @HarfordCoDES Special Operations Team are assisting the Unified Command at the Baltimore Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. pic.twitter.com/ipoTR2HljY — Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) March 26, 2024

Matthew West, a Coast Guard petty officer first class, said the 948-foot cargo ship Dali struck the bridge at approximately 1:27 a.m. ET. In a video from the incident, black smoke can be seen from the vessel, The Baltimore Sun reported. In the video, it appears the ship goes dark, possibly losing power, just before it hits the bridge.

Danish shipping and logistics company Maersk confirmed that the Singapore-flagged container vessel was charted by the company and was transporting Maersk cargo. It was leaving Baltimore when it struck the bridge.

It is believed that construction workers were also on the bridge when it was hit by the ship, but that has not been confirmed.

According to the National Weather Service, at the time of the crash visibility was at about 10 miles.

Built in 1977, the bridge was later named after the author of the American national anthem, Francis Scott Key. Its main section spans 1,200 feet, according to the National Steel Bridge Alliance.

It was one of the longest continuous truss bridges in the world, the NSBA said.

Wow, devastating. Major bridge in US city of Baltimore collapses after cargo ship hit it. pic.twitter.com/WQUJeIskTw — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 26, 2024

CNN is reporting at least 20 people are in the water.

According to Reuters, the registered owner of the ship is Grace Ocean Pte Ltd. and it is managed by Synergy Marine Group.

A portion of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has collapsed after a ship struck it early Tuesday morning, sending multiple vehicles into the water https://t.co/4DSicCuyLw pic.twitter.com/FqMkHMil0I — Bloomberg (@business) March 26, 2024

The Maryland Transportation Authority has closed Interstate 695 in both directions. Motorists were advised to use I-95 or I-895.

Photos of the collapsed Key Bridge sent to us by residents in the area.



Devastating. @FOXBaltimore pic.twitter.com/vh5MP477jI — Olivia Dance (@OliviaDanceTV) March 26, 2024

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 34 Bridge collapse Parts of the Francis Scott Key Bridge remain after a container ship collided with a support Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Baltimore. The major bridge in Baltimore snapped and collapsed after a container ship rammed into it early Tuesday, and several vehicles fell into the river below. Rescuers were searching for multiple people in the water. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark) (Steve Ruark/AP)

Check back for more on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group