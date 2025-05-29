Blue Sky plans: United, JetBlue launch partnership

United is taking off with a new partner, JetBlue, in a new collaboration called Blue Sky.

The companies announced the collaboration that, according to a news release, “gives customers of both airlines even more options to find flights that fit their plans.”

One of the biggest perks is that frequent flyer points from each airline can be used across brands. Meaning United’s MileagePlus points can be earned and used on most JetBlue flights, while the same can be said for TrueBlue points. Other benefits will also be available on each other’s brands.

United and JetBlue will offer flights on each other’s websites and apps through an interline agreement, not code share, meaning that each company will have flights marketed under its own brand and flight numbers.

JetBlue will give United spots at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York for up to seven daily round-trip flights as early as 2027, while the two companies will swap eight flight times at Newark.

Prices, new routes and promotions will be handled separately by each company, the news release said.

More details are expected to be released later this year, including priority check-in, free first checked bag and same-day changes, among others.

The agreement still requires regulatory review before it is fully rolled out. But some aspects of the deal may be accessible as early as this fall, USA Today reported.

JetBlue has been courting other airlines, but each effort was blocked by the federal courts, The Wall Street Journal reported.

