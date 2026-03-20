Chuck Norris dies at age 86, family says

Martial arts and acting legend Chuck Norris has died.

His family announced his death on his official Instagram account on Friday morning, saying he died on March 19.

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace,” they wrote.

Norris was 86 years old, TMZ reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

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