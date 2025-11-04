David Beckham knighted by King Charles III

David Beckham is now a knight, an honor bestowed on the retired soccer captain for his services to both the sport and to charity.

Beckham’s name was announced earlier this year as receiving a knighthood in King Charles III’s Birthday Honours list, CNN reported.

“To be honest, a young boy from the east end of London, born in Leytonstone, and here at Windsor Castle, being honored by His Majesty the King – the most important and the most respected institution in the world – it’s quite a moment,” Beckham said.

This was not the first time Beckham was honored with a title from an English monarch.

He was named Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, more than 20 years ago.

Beckham’s wife, Victoria, also received an OBE from the queen in 2017 for her work in the fashion industry, the BBC reported.

She was in attendance at the ceremony at Windsor Castle this week, along with her husband’s parents.

Beckham said his wife designed the suit that he wore for the ceremony, one that was inspired by the king’s younger days.

“I looked at old pictures of him when he was quite young in morning suits and I was like ‘OK, that’s what I want to wear’ - so I gave it to my wife and she did it,” Beckham said.

The former footballer has worked with the king as an ambassador for The King’s Foundation and even exchanged “beekeeping tips” last year, according to CNN.

0 of 35 David Beckham through the years From the pitch to his charitable work, take a look at the career of retired footballer David Beckham. The Manchester United '99 Legends looks on during the Manchester United '99 Legends and FC Bayern Legends match at Old Trafford on May 26, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images) (Matthew Lewis/Getty Images) David Beckham through the years 1995: David Beckham of Manchester United in action during the FA Cup fourth round match against Wrexham at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. Manchester United won the match 5-2. \ Mandatory Credit: Mike Hewitt /Allsport (Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) David Beckham through the years 1996: David Beckham of Manchester United in action during the Umbro Cup pre-season tournament between Ajax, Chelsea, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at the City ground in Nottingham. Mandatory Credit: Ben Radford/Allsport UK (Ben Radford/Getty Images) David Beckham through the years 1997: Portrait of David Beckham of Manchester United before the Champions League match against Kosice at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. Manchester United won the match 3-0. \ Mandatory Credit: Mark Thompson/Allsport (Mark Thompson/Getty Images) David Beckham through the years 1997: David Beckham of Manchester United (left) is challenged by Oyvind Leonhardsen of Wimbledon during the FA Carling Premier League match between Manchester United and Wimbledon at Old Trafford In Manchester. Manchester United won the match 2-1. \ Mandatory Credit: Mark Thompson /Allsport (Mark Thompson/Getty Images) David Beckham through the years 2001: David Beckham with the FA Carling Premiership trophy aftre the FA Carling Premiership match between Manchester United and Derby County at Old Trafford, Manchester. Mandatory Credit: Stu Forster/ALLSPORT (Stu Forster/Getty Images) David Beckham through the years 2001: David Beckham with Brooklyn after the FA Carling Premiership match between Manchester United and Derby County at Old Trafford, Manchester. Mandatory Credit: Stu Forster/ALLSPORT (Stu Forster/Getty Images) David Beckham through the years 2001: David Beckham of England ahead of the friendly game against Mexico at Pride Park in Derby. Digital Image. Mandatory Credit: Laurence Griffiths/ALLSPORT (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) David Beckham through the years 2001: David Beckham of England celebrates scoring the second goal of the match from a brilliant free-kick during the World Cup 2002 Group Nine Qualification match against Greece played at the Olympic Stadium, in Athens, Greece. England won the match 2-0. \ Mandatory Credit: Stu Forster /Allsport (Stu Forster/Getty Images) David Beckham through the years 2002: Manchester United soccer star David Beckham launches the New Range of Police sunglasses February 7, 2002 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images) (Anthony Harvey/Getty Images) David Beckham through the years 2002: David Beckham of Manchester United takes a trademark free-kick during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Manchester United and Middlesbrough played at Old Trafford, in Manchester, England. Middlesbrough won the match 1-0. DIGITALIMAGE. \ Mandatory Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) David Beckham through the years 2002: England football captain David Beckham arrives at his Downtown hotel May 27, 2002 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images) (Mark Mainz/Getty Images) David Beckham through the years 2003: David Beckham is presented to the press at the Real Madrid press conference announcing his signing to Real Madrid on July 2, 2003 at the Pabellon Raimundo Saporta, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) David Beckham through the years 2003: David Beckham of Real Madrid celebrates after the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Real Madrid and Olympic Marseille at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on September 16, 2003, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) (Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) David Beckham through the years 2004: Real Madrid soccer player David Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham, leave Claridges Hotel on April 12, 2004, in London, England. (Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images) (Bruno Vincent/Getty Images) David Beckham through the years 2005: England and Real Madrid football player David Beckham and wife Victoria pose at "The David Beckham Academy" launch party at Creative Artists Agency on June 3, 2005, in Beverly Hills, California. The reception was a celebration of the partnership between sports and entertainment AEG and Beckham, which has established the Los Angeles and London locations of the David Beckham Academy. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AEG) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) David Beckham through the years 2015: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend the British Fashion Awards 2015 at the London Coliseum on November 23, 2015, in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images) (Anthony Harvey/Getty Images) David Beckham through the years 2016: In this handout image provided by UNICEF, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham meets Sebenelle, 14, in Makhewu, Swaziland, on June 7, 2016, who receives the 7 Fund support in management of malnutrition in HIV positive children. Beckham travelled to Swaziland to see how 7: The David Beckham UNICEF Fund is helping UNICEF to provide life-saving treatment, care and support to HIV-positive children. During his visit, Beckham learnt how the worst drought in decades, now taking hold of vast swathes of Eastern and Southern Africa, is threatening to wreak havoc on the lives of children and families already made vulnerable by HIV. (Photo by UNICEF via Getty Images) (Handout/UNICEF via Getty Images) David Beckham through the years 2018: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2018, in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) David Beckham through the years 2018: Victoria Beckham and David Beckham arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Radburn - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (WPA Pool/Getty Images) David Beckham through the years 2018: Queen Elizabeth II meets David Beckham at Buckingham Palace on June 26, 2018, in London, England. The Queen's Young Leaders Programme, now in its fourth and final year, celebrates the achievements of young people from across the Commonwealth working to improve the lives of people across a diverse range of issue,s including supporting people living with mental health problems, access to education, promoting gender equality, food scarcity and climate change. (Photo by John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (WPA Pool/Getty Images) David Beckham through the years 2019: (L-R) Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, speaks with David Beckham prior to the "Our Planet" global premiere at the Natural History Museum on April 4, 2019, in London, England. (Photo by John Sibley - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (WPA Pool/Getty Images) David Beckham through the years 2019: David Beckham of Manchester United celebrates after he scores in action during the Manchester United '99 Legends and FC Bayern Legends at Old Trafford on May 26, 2019, in Manchester, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) (Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) David Beckham through the years 2023: (L-R) Co-owner David Beckham of Inter Miami CF and wife Victoria Beckham look on prior to the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium on July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images) David Beckham through the years 2023: Victoria and David Beckham attend the Netflix 'Beckham' UK Premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on October 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) (Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) David Beckham through the years 2024: Owner David Beckham of Inter Miami CF reacts prior to a game against Inter Miami CF at Dignity Health Sports Park on February 25, 2024, in Carson, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) David Beckham through the years 2025: David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami CF, looks on prior to the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Quarter-final second leg match between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles Football Club at Chase Stadium on April 09, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images) David Beckham through the years 2024: David Beckham is seen in the Royal Box ahead of the Gentlemen's Singles first round match between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Mark Lajal of Estonia during day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) David Beckham through the years 2024: Prince William, Prince of Wales (left) with David Beckham in front of one of the new London Air Ambulance Charity helicopters, during a visit to RAF Northolt to view the two new London Air Ambulance Charity helicopters, on October 1, 2024, in Ruislip, England. The charity has received two new H135 helicopters via the 'Up Against Time' fundraising appeal, which was launched in 2021 and raised a total of £16 million. (Photo Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (WPA Pool/Getty Images) David Beckham through the years 2025: David Beckham shakes hands with Britain's King Charles III, next to Meryl Streep, as they attend the King's Foundation Awards ceremony, on the 35th anniversary of The King's Foundation, at St James's Palace on June 12, 2025, in London, England. (Photo by Chris J. Ratcliffe - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (WPA Pool/Getty Images)

