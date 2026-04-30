Olivia Rodrigo to embark on global tour

Olivia Rodrigo has tightened up the plans for her upcoming “Unraveled” tour.
The singer will perform 65 dates in North America and Europe, starting in Hartford, Connecticut, on Sept 25, Variety reported.
Several artists are slated to open for her during the tour including Devon Again, Die Spitz, Grace Ives, The Last Dinner Party and Wolf Alice.
She announced the tour on social media on Thursday.
AMEX Presales start on May 5 at noon local time and run until May 6 at 10 p.m. local time or while supplies last.
General onsale starts on May 7 at noon local time for North American stops.
There will also be Silver Star tickets at $20, purchased in pairs, with seat locations set when they’re picked up at the box office on the day of the show, Variety said.
The tour will also have VIP packages and experiences.
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The Unraveled Tour will have stops on the following dates and cities:
Sept. 25 - Hartford, Connecticut
Sept. 26 - Hartford, Connecticut
Sept. 29 - Pittsburgh
Sept. 30 - Pittsburgh
Oct. 3 - Washington, D.C.
Oct. 4 - Washington, D.C.
Oct. 7 - Charlotte, North Carolina
Oct. 8 - Charlotte, North Carolina
Oct. 11 - Chicago
Oct. 12 - Chicago
Oct. 15 - Boston
Oct. 17 - Boston
Oct. 21 - Montreal
Oct. 22 - Montreal
Oct. 26 - Toronto
Oct. 27 - Toronto
Oct. 29 - Columbus, Ohio
Oct. 30 - Columbus, Ohio
Nov. 7 - Philadelphia
Nov. 8 - Philadelphia
Nov. 11 - Atlanta
Nov. 12 - Atlanta
Nov. 15 - Orlando, Florida
Nov. 16 - Orlando, Florida
Nov. 19 - Sunrise, Florida
Nov. 20 - Sunrise, Florida
Nov. 23 - Nashville, Tennessee
Nov. 24 - Nashville, Tennessee
Dec. 1 - Vancouver, British Columbia
Dec. 2 - Vancouver, British Columbia
Dec. 7 - Seattle
Dec. 9 - Seattle
Dec. 11 - Oakland, California
Dec. 12 - Oakland, California
Dec. 15 - Sacramento, California
Dec. 16 - Sacramento, California
Dec. 19 - Las Vegas
Dec. 20 - Las Vegas
Jan. 12 - Los Angeles
Jan. 13 - Los Angeles
Jan. 17 - Los Angeles
Feb. 11 - Brooklyn, New York
Feb. 12 - Brooklyn, New York
Feb. 15 - Brooklyn, New York
Feb. 16 - Brooklyn, New York
March 19 - Stockholm
March 20 - Stockholm
March 23 - Amsterdam
March 24 - Amsterdam
April 1 - Munich, Germany
April 2 - Munich, Germany
April 5 - London
April 6 - London
April 8 - London
April 9 - London
April 23 - Paris
April 27 - Milan
April 28 - Milan
May 1 - Barcelona, Spain
May 2 - Barcelona, Spain
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