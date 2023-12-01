Estranged husband of woman found dead in storage unit formerly charged

TAMPA, Fla. — The estranged husband of a woman who was found dead inside a storage unit in Apopka, Florida last month was formerly charged for her murder on Friday.

The State Attorney of the Ninth Judicial Circuit said that the estranged husband of Shakeira Rucker was formally charged with her murder, according to WFLA.

The estranged husband, Cory Hill, is facing a second-degree murder with a firearm charge for Rucker’s death.

Rucker’s body was found in a storage unit in Apopka after someone complained about the smell coming from inside the unit, the State Attorney of the Ninth Judicial Circuit said. The storage unit was reportedly registered to Hill.

Rucker was found dead on Nov. 18, according to WFLA.

Hill was arrested in November for attempted second-degree murder and has remained in jail under a no-bond status, the State Attorney of the Ninth Judicial Circuit said. He was arrested on other charges against his ex-girlfriend and her family as well.

“This charge guarantees the defendant will be held without bond while we continue building our case for a potential First Degree Murder indictment in Rucker’s homicide. Due to procedural rules, the State is limited to filing a Second Degree Murder charge by Information prior to presenting the case to the Orange County Grand Jury,” the State Attorney of the Ninth Judicial Circuit said.