FAA traffic cuts: What rights do passengers have?

With air traffic cut by 10% at 40 major airports across the country, what can passengers do if their travel plans are impacted?

Airlines were informed about the cuts about an hour before Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the plan. The cuts are due to staffing shortages as a result of the historic government shutdown.

“We are working with the federal government to understand all details of the new reduction mandate and will strive to mitigate impacts to passengers and shippers,” trade group Airlines for America said in a statement to CNN.

Delta said it will comply with the cuts and will give passengers options, WSB reported.

Frontier told passengers to book a backup ticket or risk “being stranded.”

“If your flight is cancelled your chances of being stranded are high so I would simply have a backup ticket on another airline,” Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle told CNN in a statement. “I’m sorry this is happening. Hopefully the shutdown is over soon.”

United Airlines said “hub-to-hub flying” would not be impacted, but that it would focus on regional flights and domestic flights that don’t go to hubs. But United CEO Scott Kirby said that all passengers who have flights during the limited flight availability can get a refund, even nonrefundable tickets.

American Airlines claims that the “vast majority” of flights won’t be affected, while Southwest is looking at how the move will affect its schedule.

So what can a passenger do if their flight plans are grounded?

The Department of Transportation has set rules on what airlines must do when there are delays or cancellations.

In the event of a cancellation, "A consumer is entitled to a refund if the airline cancelled a flight, regardless of the reason, and the consumer chooses not to travel," the DOT said.

In the event of schedule changes or significant delays, "A consumer is entitled to a refund if the airline significantly delays a flight or significantly changes a flight and the consumer chooses not to travel."

Airlines are also required to notify passengers of significant delays, changes and cancellations, in the form of communication the passenger has decided to receive.

Travelers can decide to take alternative arrangements or travel credits, but you are entitled to a refund if you don’t take those two options.

If you want a refund, it is required by law that the airline give you back the money not only for the ticket but fees for related services.

The refund must be fast, in the same form of payment and for the full amount. Refunds must be paid within seven business days for credit card purchases or 20 business days for cash purchases after the airline is made aware that a passenger has not opted for alternative travel plans, the DOT said.

Click here for more on the Department of Transportation’s policies.

