Foreigner vocalist Lou Gramm will retire from the road next year

It’s been a long road, but Lou Gramm said he’s going to retire soon.

The former vocalist for Foreigner said that he will retire from touring next year.

In an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, Gramm said, "I’ve been doing this over 54 years, [including] Black Sheep. You know, that was a professional band. We had two albums out on Capitol Records; did some serious touring. I just feel like there’s some other things that I want to do. I want to spend more time with my children -- my older children and my younger child -- and spend more time playing with my cars while I’m still capable of driving.”

He added he wants to “just stay off the road and enjoy my home, the surroundings and my family and friends, something that I’ve had to sacrifice for over 50 years.”

I’ve done all there is to do, I feel. And being in the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame are huge milestones for me. You know, I think in this business, you just know when it’s time," he shared with UCR.

Gramm is on the road with his solo band and Foreigner and has been finishing songs from the latter that had been in the archives, including “Turning Back the Time” and “Fool if You Love Him.”

Foreigner’s current lead singer is also leaving the band, telling People magazine that he isn’t retiring per se.

“I’m trying not to use the word retirement. I don’t even know what that means,” Kelly Hansen said earlier this month. “I’m not looking for future work. I’m so fortunate to be able to make that choice.”

©2024 Cox Media Group