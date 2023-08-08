‘Gimme The Mic’: TikTok announces music global competition

Move over “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent,” TikTok is getting into the singing competition game on a global scale.

The social media company announced that TikTok LIVE is launching “Gimme The Mic.”

Anyone 18 years old or older can audition to be part of what is called a “virtual talent show.”

Hopeful finalists have to apply on TikTok’s audition page, posting a short video that’s at least 30 seconds using the hashtag #GIMMETHEMIC from now until Aug. 16.

The top 30 most popular creators in the US. will be part of the Semi-Finals, competing in pairs on TikTok Live from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3 with viewers tuning in to the live segments able to vote in real-time.

The top 10 vote-getters will be part of the finale scheduled to take place on Sept. 10. The winner will be named US Gimme The Mic champion and will receive 50,000 Diamond rewards and a spot in the Global Finalie taking place on Sept. 22 and 23. The winners of the Global Finals will get up to 500,000 Diamond rewards and a trophy.