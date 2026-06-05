Airline workers hurt when Lufthansa Boeing 787-9 nose gear collapses at gate

FRANKFURT, Germany — A Lufthansa Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner’s nose gear collapsed as it sat at the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, crashing to the ground and injuring several airport workers.

The plane’s nose gear “unexpectedly retracted” at 12:45 p.m. local time on June 4, about an hour before the plane was to take off for an almost 12-hour flight to Los Angeles, The New York Times reported.

A video of the plane crashing to the ground was shared on social media. The aircraft was still connected to the jet bridge, and a worker was standing near the nose of the plane when it came down. He moved to avoid being hit.

Passengers were not on the plane, but two cabin crew members and an unspecified number of service workers were on board and sustained minor injuries in the incident, Lufthansa said.

The airline canceled the flight, and passengers were reaccommodated.

“We are currently investigating the exact circumstances together with the relevant authorities. Technicians and support staff are on site. We will provide further information as soon as it becomes available,” Lufthansa told ABC News.

Boeing told Reuters it was aware of the incident and was offering support to the airline.

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