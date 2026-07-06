Harry Styles breaks Wembley Stadium record with 12-date run

LONDON — Singer Harry Styles is now a record holder.

The former One Direction star now holds the Guinness World Record for the longest run at Wembley Stadium, taking the title from Coldplay. Styles played at the iconic venue for 12 dates while Coldplay had played for 10 last year, the BBC reported.

He started the London stint of his Together, Together tour on June 12 and wrapped up the dates on July 4, with the last concert hosting about 80,000 fans.

Initially, there were only supposed to be six shows, but demand caused him to add six more, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It was his only UK stop, the BBC reported.

Styles was presented the honor by adjudicator Wil Munford on stage, who said, “Harry Styles’ record-breaking 12-date run is a testament to the scale, ambition and cultural impact of his live performances, as well as the incredible connection he has with his fan. Wembley Stadium is one of the most iconic live music venues in the world,” he continued, “so to achieve the longest residency by a musician there during a single run is an extraordinary achievement.”

Each crew member got their own copy of the certificate.

He also took a moment to honor where his career started, One Direction, and remember late bandmate, Liam Payne.

“I wouldn’t be on this stage if it wasn’t for four friends of mine that were a massive part of this journey,” Styles said. “I wanna thank Niall, Louis, Zayn and my dear friend Liam for these nights and everything that I learned in this time, the friendship, everything ... none of this would be possible, I wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you so much.”

Styles will next perform in Brazil on July 17 before heading to Madison Square Garden for a 30-show residency starting Aug. 26, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

©2026 Cox Media Group