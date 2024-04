On Saturday, the House approved both a $26 billion package for Israel and a $61 billion package for Ukraine.

The bill for Israel is expected to provide aid for the country and to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to The Associated Press.

The Ukraine bill will help provide support to the U.S.’s warn-torn ally, the AP reported.

The bills are expected to head next to the Senate.

