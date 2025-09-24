Hundreds of flight delays impact American Airlines due to technical issue

American Airlines had more than 830 delays as it tried to fix a technical issue.

The company said on X that it was “actively troubleshooting” the issues, but did not give specifics other than to say there was a “technical issue impacting some of our maintenance applications.”

American is aware of a technical issue impacting some of our maintenance applications. No flights have been canceled at this time and our teams are actively troubleshooting. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience. — americanair (@AmericanAir) September 24, 2025

Bloomberg said that about 28% of the airline’s mainline flights were affected, but regional partners were not.

The American issue came hours after United also had a technical issue that grounded all flights in the U.S. and Canada, CBS News reported. The unspecified problem prevented flights from taking off for about 30 minutes.

