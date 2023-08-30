Hurricane Idalia: Storm moves into Georgia on way to South Carolina (Live updates)

Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend early Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center, and is moving northeast toward Georgia and the East Coast of the U.S.

The storm made landfall around 7:45 a.m. EDT near Keaton Beach, Florida, according to the NHC.

Idalia became the third hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season early Tuesday, intensifying near the western tip of Cuba and skirting the west coast of Florida before making landfall.

NHC 11 a.m. update

Update 11 a.m. EDT Aug. 30: Hurricane Idalia is now a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds at 90 mph.

The storm is 15 miles south-southeast of Valdosta, Georgia, with a current track that will take it out of Georgia and up the East Coast to South Carolina before it moves out to sea.

The storm is moving NNE at 20 mph.

Hurricane Idalia TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Kyan Watson and her dog Brandon look out at the flood waters from Hurricane Idalia surrounding their house on August 30, 2023, in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area on the Gulf Coast of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images /Getty Images)

First fatality from storm confirmed

Update 10:43 a.m. EDT Aug. 30: The Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed that a driver was going too fast for weather conditions and crashed off I-75 in Pasco County as Hurricane Idalia was moving onshore.

The driver, who has not been identified, died when his car hit a tree, FHP officials said.

Damage beginning to be seen

Update 10:20 a.m. EDT Aug. 30: As the sun has come up and Hurricane Idalia moved inland, the damage the storm left behind is beginning to be seen.

There are widespread reports of flooding, downed trees and structural damage to homes and buildings as Idalia, with winds of more than 125 mph, made landfall Wednesday morning.

Hurricane Idalia Slams Into Florida's Gulf Coast MAYO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: People work to free a vehicle stuck on the shoulder amid storm debris as Hurricane Idalia crosses the state on August 30, 2023 near Mayo, Florida. The storm made landfall at Keaton Beach, Florida as Category 3 hurricane. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images /Getty Images)

NHC updates the storm’s position, strength

Update 10 a.m. EDT Aug. 30: As the storm nears the Georgia/Florida line, NOAA radar data indicated that the maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm was 25 miles south of Valdosta at 10 a.m. the NHC said. The storm is moving at 18 mph.

The storm is heading north into Georgia

Update 9:46 a.m. EDT Aug. 30: The storm is now moving between Tallahassee and Jacksonville, over Interstate 10.

The National Weather Service said Hamilton County residents should expect sustained winds of up to 110 miles per hour through mid-morning as the storm moves northeast.

Hurricane Idalia TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Ken Kruse looks out at the flood waters from Hurricane Idalia surrounding his apartment complex on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Idalia is weakening

Update 9:28 a.m. EDT Aug. 30: Hurricane Idalia continues to weaken as it moves inland heading toward Georgia. The storm is now a Category 2 storm with sustained winds of 110 miles per hour.

Flooding is happening along the coast

Update 9:23 a.m. EDT Aug. 30: Major flooding is possible near Steinhatchee as the Steinhatchee River reaches 8.02 feet near the town.

Hurricane Idalia Slams Into Florida's Gulf Coast TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Makatla Ritchter wades through flood waters after having to evacuate her home when the flood waters from Hurricane Idalia inundated it on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images /Getty Images)

More power outages reported

Update 9:11 a.m. EDT Aug. 30: As of 9 a.m., more than 200,000 customers are reported without power in Florida.

Around 30,000 power company workers are staged and ready to move in to repair lines when conditions are safe enough, state emergency officials said.

Hurricane Idalia A boardwalk at the Clearwater Harbor Marina in Clearwater, Florida, is flooded by the rising tide on August 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall. Idalia barreled into the northwest Florida coast as a powerful Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday morning, the US National Hurricane Center said. "Extremely dangerous Category 3 Hurricane #Idalia makes landfall in the Florida Big Bend," it posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding that Idalia was causing "catastrophic storm surge and damaging winds." (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/AFP via Getty Images) (MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Authorities warn more water is coming

Update 9 a.m. EDT Aug. 30: The Sarasota Police Department is warning residents to stay indoors as roads along the bayfront and in the city’s downtown area.

Emergency authorities in the state are telling coastal residents to stay aware as water will continue to rise as the back side of the storm comes ashore.

Hurricane Idalia TOPSHOT - A boardwalk at the Clearwater Harbor Marina in Clearwater, Florida, is flooded by the rising tide on August 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall. Idalia barreled into the northwest Florida coast as a powerful Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday morning, the US National Hurricane Center said. "Extremely dangerous Category 3 Hurricane #Idalia makes landfall in the Florida Big Bend," it posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding that Idalia was causing "catastrophic storm surge and damaging winds." (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/AFP via Getty Images) (MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Idalia moving quickly

Update 8:41 a.m. EDT Aug. 30: Hurricane Idalia is now moving northeast into southern Georgia and will then move along the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina later today and into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Several airports are closed in Florida

Update 8:19 a.m. EDT Aug. 30: Several airports across Florida are closed, including Tampa, St. Pete-Clearwater, Sarasota and Tallahassee, the Federal Aviation Authority is reporting.

They could reopen on Thursday, depending on damage assessments.

The Gainesville Regional Airport is closed until 5 p.m. EDT Wednesday, according to its website.

Storm surge inundating Cedar Key

Update 8 a.m. EDT Aug. 30: According to reports from Cedar Key, the storm surge in the town of 700 is at 6 feet.

The National Hurricane Center warns that water levels “along the coast of the Florida Big Bend are rising rapidly.”

Idalia makes landfall

Update 7:47 a.m. EDT Aug. 30: Hurricane Idalia has made landfall in Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.

More power outages reported

Update 7:40 a.m. EDT Aug. 30: Power was out for more than 100,000 Florida residents as of 7:30 a.m. according to PowerOutage.us, a site that tracks outages across the United States.

The majority of the outages are along the Big Bend area, according to the site.

The storm is headed for landfall in Florida’s Big Bend at Keaton Beach, according to state officials.

At a press conference early Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that more than 100,000 Flordia customers had already had their power knocked out and restored.

Hurricane Idalia Slams Into Florida's Gulf Coast TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: In an aerial view, a fire is seen as flood waters inundate the downtown area after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023, in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images /Getty Images)

Idalia now back to a Category 3

Update 7 a.m. EDT Aug. 30: The winds from Hurricane Idalia are now being clocked at 125 mph, down from 130 mph, making the storm a Category 3 as it nears an expected landfall in the next hour or so.

Forecasters warn that the change in wind speed does not diminish the damage the storm will do.

The storm has gained forward speed, now moving at 18 mph. Forecasters say Idalia has taken more of a northeastern turn as it heads toward the coast.

Gov. DeSantis: ‘Don’t put your life at risk’

Update 6:30 a.m. EDT Aug. 30: Gov. Ron DeSantis told Florida residents to expect “impacts far beyond the eye wall,” as Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in a few hours.

DeSantis, speaking from Tallahassee, told residents that it was too late to move out of the way of the Category 4 storm, and that “as soon as it is safe to do so,” search and rescue operations will begin.

“Don’t put your life at risk by doing anything dumb right now,” DeSantis said.

Equipment and manpower have been staged in areas near where the storm’s greatest impact is expected, DeSantis said. “There will be a lot of help coming on the backend of this storm,” he said.

Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Department of Emergency Management, said state officials believe that Keaton Beach in Florida’s Big Bend will likely be the spot where Idalia will make landfall.

NHC issues 6 a.m. position for Idalia

Update 6 a.m. EDT Aug. 30: The National Hurricane Center has issued an update on Hurricane Idalia’s position.

As of 6 a.m. EDT, winds are picking up in the Cedar Key and Apalachee Bay areas as the storm moves north-northeast, according to the NHC.

Maximum sustained winds are 130 mph, making the storm a Category 4. Idalia continues to move at 17 mph as it approaches Florida’s coast.

Here is the 6am EDT Position Update for #Hurricane #Idalia.



Idalia could get stronger, NHC says

Update 5:24 a.m. EDT Aug. 30: While Idalia’s sustained winds have reached 130 mph, the National Hurricane Center says the storm still has a few hours left to intensify before it makes landfall.

The NHC said the Big Bend area – the area where Florida’s curved coastline connects the state’s panhandle to the peninsula – will see a storm surge of 12 to 16 feet as Idalia pushes Gulf water inland ahead of an expected mid-morning landfall.

A Category 4 storm has sustained winds between 130-156 mph. According to the NHC, with a Category 4 storm, “Catastrophic damage will occur. Well-built framed homes can sustain severe damage with loss of most of the roof structure and/or some exterior walls.

“Most trees will be snapped or uprooted and power poles downed. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.”

Hurricane Idalia moves toward Florida's Gulf Coast ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Vehicles sit in a flooded street caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 2023 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Idalia now a Category 4 hurricane

Update 5 a.m. EDT Aug. 30: Idalia has grown into a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said as the storm heads toward a landfall on Florida’s Big Bend.

Maximum sustained winds were measured at 130 mph with higher gusts.

A hurricane warning has been issued from Altamaha Sound, Georgia, to Edisto Beach, South Carolina, the NHC said in the latest advisory, as Idalia is forecast to move across Florida and into southern Georgia and up the East Coast.

A tropical storm warning has been issued from north of Surf City, North Carolina, to the North Carolina/Virginia border, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to give an update on Idalia at 6:30 a.m. EDT.

Idalia continues to strengthen

Update 4:40 a.m. EDT Aug. 30: Hurricane Idalia’s winds have reached 125 mph, according to a 4 a.m. EDT update from the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is about 90 miles south of Tallahassee moving north-northeast at 17 mph.

-- Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Idalia now a Category 3 storm

Update 2:05 a.m. EDT Aug. 30: Hurricane Idalia is now a major storm, growing to a Category 3 storm packing 120 mph winds.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 2 a.m. EDT advisory, Idalia was located about 100 miles southwest of Cedar Key and 175 miles south of Tallahassee.

The storm has slowed down slightly, still moving north at 15 mph.

The hurricane center said that Idalia is forecast to become a Category 4 storm before it reaches the Big Bend region of Florida.

A hurricane warning remains in effect from the middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass on Florida’s Panhandle. That includes Tampa Bay.

A tropical storm warning is still in effect from West of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach, and on the eastern U.S. coast from the Sebastian Inlet in Florida to Surf City, North Carolina.

Idalia moving closer to landfall

Update 1:10 a.m. EDT Aug. 30: In a 1 a.m. update, the National Hurricane Center said that Idalia continued to churn closer to the Big Bend area of Florida.

The storm was located about 115 miles southwest of Cedar Key and 160 miles south of Tallahassee. Maximum sustained winds were at 110 mph, still below the threshold of a major Category 3 storm.

The Big Bend area has not seen a Category 3 or stronger storm in more than a century, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

Idalia continues to move north at 16 mph, the hurricane center said.

On Florida’s west coast, Sarasota Bradenton International Airport reported sustained winds of 37 mph with a gust to 61 mph. In Tampa, a tornado watch was issued for parts of the city.

The next full advisory by the hurricane center will be issued at 2 a.m. EDT.

Catastrophic storm surge, destructive winds expected

Update 12:30 a.m. EDT Aug. 30: The National Hurricane Center, in its 12 a.m., update said that the center of Idalia was located about 120 miles southwest of Cedar Key and about 175 miles south of Tallahassee.

Maximum sustained winds at the center of Idalia were clocked at 110 mph, making it a shade under Category 3 status. The storm was moving north at 17 mph and was expected to make landfall early Wednesday.

According to the hurricane center, Idalia is forecast to grow into an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm.

The next full advisory by the National Hurricane Center will be issued at 2 a.m. EDT.

