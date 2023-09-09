Investigators say cause of explosion in Pennsylvania that killed 6 came from inside 1 of the houses

PLUM, Pa. — Officials on Friday said that the explosion that killed six and damaged three houses in Plum, Pennsylvania last month came from inside one of the houses.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal said that multiple tests were done and have been completed since the start of the investigation, according to WPXI. These tests included all possible outside factors such as wells, pipelines, ground gas propagation and other utilities. They were all inspected.

The testing confirmed that the explosion did not come from outside the house, the fire marshal said, according to the news outlet.

“All findings to date confirm that there are no factors external to the home that exploded that led to the explosion,” the Allegheny County Government said.

Investigators say the cause of the explosion remains under investigation but they have least been able to rule out an outside factor, The Associated Press reported.

The point of origin for the explosion in inside the house at 141 Rustic Ridge, according to the Allegheny County Government.

There was no timeline give for the completion of the probe. However, the investigation at the scene has been completed. The property has since been returned to the owners, according to a news release obtained by the AP.

Six people died in the explosion, according to WPXI. They have been identified as Paul Oravitz, 56; Heather Oravita, 51; Casey Clontz, 38; Keegan Clontz, 12; Kevin Sebunia, 55; and Michael Thomas, 57.