Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress on July 24, sources say

WASHINGTON — Sources say a date for the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu to address has been set.

The date for Netanyahu to address Congress has been set for July 24, according to a person familiar with the matter who has been granted anonymity, according to The Associated Press.

Netanyahu was formally invited by House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries to address Congress, according to the AP. The invitation did not say what the date was going to be, according to CBS News.

“The offer was intended to “highlight America’s solidarity with Israel,” the AP reported.

“I am thrilled by the privilege to represent Israel before both houses of Congress and to present the truth about our just war against those seeking our lives to the representatives of the American people and the entire world,” Netanyahu said on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday, according to CBS News.

אני נרגש מהזכות לייצג את ישראל בפני שני בתי הקונגרס ולהציג את האמת על המלחמה הצודקת שלנו נגד מבקשי נפשנו בפני נציגי העם האמריקאי והעולם כולו. pic.twitter.com/biMO3bcOXo — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 1, 2024

Netanyahu’s appearance before Congress comes at a time when Congress is divided over the war between Israel and Hamas. Republicans have supported Israel and some Democrats’ support has strayed lately leading to some who are planning to not attend Netanyahu’s address, CBS News reported.

At the end of last week, President Biden announced an agreement proposal that could lead to the end of the war in Gaza, the AP reported. Israelis and world leaders has been putting pressure on Netanyahu to accept the terms but he claims that a permanent cease-fire is a “nonstarter” until certain agreements are met.

The Israel-Hamas war is in its seventh month after the surprise attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, the AP reported.





