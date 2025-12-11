Jeff Garcia, who voiced Sheen character on ‘Jimmy Neutron,’ dead at 50

Actor-comedian Jeff Garcia, who voiced the character of Sheen Estevez for the “Jimmy Neutron” film and television series, died on Wednesday, his son confirmed on social media. He was 50.

Garcia was pronounced dead on Wednesday after being taken off life support at a Southern California hospital the night before. He had been hospitalized on Nov. 20 due to pneumonia.

After being discharged, the Nickelodeon alumnus was hospitalized again on Monday after he reported having difficulty breathing. On Tuesday, he suffered a collapsed lung.

Garcia’s son, Jojo Garcia, confirmed the actor’s death in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“My father was a unique soul,” JojoGarcia wrote in a joint Instagram post with his father’s account. “He was unapologetically himself and I will always admire the love, compassion, and drive that he had.

“He was a Father, Son, Uncle, Cousin, Brother, but most of all, he was my best friend. I would call him every day. I would tell him about the plans I had in comedy and my life. He believed in me, in a way that nobody else did.”

TMZ was the first outlet to report Garcia’s passing.

Jojo Garcia did not provide a cause of death for his father.

Jeff Garcia began his comedy career in the early 1090s, performing at various clubs in the Southern California area. He later turned to acting, appearing on “Caroline in the City” and “Dangerous Minds,” and the film “LiteWeight.”

Garcia grabbed the role of the dimwitted Sheen Estevez, the best friend of child prodigy Jimmy Neutron, in Nickelodeon’s 2001 science-fiction film, “Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius.”

The film grossed nearly $103 million worldwide and led to the spin-off series, “The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius,” which ran from 2002 to 2006. Garcia reprised his role for the series and played the same character in the “Planet Sheen” television series from 2010 to 2013.

