Johnny Canales, Tejano icon who introduced Selena to mainstream audiences, dies at 77

Tejano music legend Johnny Canales has died at the age of 77.

Canales’ wife, Nora announced his death on the El Show de Johnny y Nora Canales Facebook page, KRIS reported. A cause of death was not provided. KNBC reported. KSAT reported that over the past few weeks, Canales had addressed reported that he was ill.

“He was more than just a beloved husband, father, TV host, musician, and entertainer; he was a beacon of hope and joy for countless people. His infectious charisma and dedication to promoting Latino music and culture left a large mark on the world. Johnny’s spirit will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched and the legacy he built,” the post said.

Canales was known for over for decades after the 1983 debut of “The Johnny Canales Show,” KRIS reported. The show later became known as “El Show de Johnny y Nora Canales.”

It was a variety show filled with Tejano music, KSAT reported. Its catchphrase was “You got it, take it away.”

One of the artists that came on the show was Selena Quintanilla who was performing as Selena y Los Dinos in 1985, the news outlet reported. They were repeat guests on the show over the years, USA Today reported. He is known for making Selena’s music popular, KVIA reported.

At one point, the show was seen in 23 countries, according to USA Today.

He also had a band called “Johnny Canales y su Orchestra,” KSAT reported.

