Kate Middleton’s portrait causes online debate; does it really look like her?

Another royal portrait is causing an uproar online.

A week after the release of a predominantly red painting of King Charles III, a portrait of the Princess of Wales is causing a stir online.

The image of Kate Middleton was commissioned by Tatler magazine for its cover. It was created by Hannah Uzor who said, “All of my portraits are made up of layers of a personality, constructed from everything I can find about them,” the BBC reported.

It was part of the publication’s series of royal portraits, “Good Morning America” reported.

But look at the painting, does it resemble the princess to you?

Tatler's July 2024 cover completes a royal tryptic of historic magnitude with a new portrait of the Princess of Wales by British-Zambian artist Hannah Uzor.



The July 2024 issue is on sale 30 May. Click here for more: https://t.co/i1v03dlnlY pic.twitter.com/NOaSx1t1XH — Tatler (@Tatlermagazine) May 22, 2024

Kate did not sit for the painting in person. Instead, Uzor used photos and videos to draw from to create the image based on her appearance at a state dinner after the coronation of Charles. She wears a white gown, yellow brooch and blue sash.

The banquet was held in November 2022 and was the first state banquet of the king’s reign. The gown was designed by Jenny Packham, and the princess wore a bracelet that belonged to Queen Elizabeth II and earrings that belonged to Princess Diana, “Good Morning America” reported.

“I spent a lot of time looking at her, looking at her pictures, watching videos of her, seeing her with her family, seeing her diplomatic visits, seeing her when she’s rowing or visiting children at hospice,” Uzor explained in a video showing her process, according to The Washington Post.

She said she tries to capture “the soul of the person.”

Many people online did not believe that Uzor captured Kate’s likeness.

The comments included:

“The painting is beautiful but does not look like the princess.” (Instagram)

“I don’t understand this painting. I don’t see a resemblance to the princess in any way.” (Instagram)

“This looks nothing like the Princess of Wales. It’s so awful, it’s disrespectful.” (X.com/Twitter)

“Doesn’t look like Catherine at all. (If) [sic] she wasn’t wearing that dress I’d have no clue as to who it’s meant to be.” (X.com/Twitter)

“I thought that was Meg and they made a mistake.” (X.com/Twitter)

“Am I the only person who likes this? It’s art, not a photo.” (X.com/Twitter)

“I actually really love it.. it is a very different kind of art, but I think it is beautiful.” (Instagram)

The Washington Post said the royals have not spoken about the painting and Uzor has not responded to the newspaper’s request for comment.

The Princess of Wales has not been seen at public events as she continues to recover from treatments for an undisclosed form of cancer, the BBC reported. Kensington Palace said this week that she will not return to work until cleared by her medical team.

