Man accused of killing roommate over stolen Pop-Tarts

OZARK, Ala. — A man was arrested after an argument led to the death of his roommate in Ozark, Alabama, on Thursday.

The Ozark Police Department said emergency crews were called to Billy Joe Maynard’s house. He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to WTVY. Maynard, 63, had three broken ribs and a ruptured spleen.

Before Maynard died, he allegedly told investigators that he was assaulted a few days earlier, AL.com reported.

During the investigation, officers spoke with Maynard’s roommate, Daryl Miley. During the interview, Miley reportedly admitted to officers that he hit Maynard with a metal pipe during an argument over an alleged Pop-Tart theft, WTVY reported.

Miley was arrested and charged with manslaughter, according to AL.com. He was booked into jail on Friday and is being held without bond.

