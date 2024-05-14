Trending

Man dies after falling down elevator shaft

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Elevator shaft

Man dies: File photo. A man in Erie, Pennsylvania, died on Tuesday after he fell two stories down an elevator shaft. (Michal/Adobe Stock )

ERIE, Pa. — A man died on Tuesday after falling two stories down an elevator shaft at a northwestern Pennsylvania business, authorities said.

According to the City of Erie Fire Department, a man fell two stories in an elevator shaft at Andy’s Equipment Exchange, located at 959 W. 12th St. in Erie, WJET-TV reported.

The accident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. EDT. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook confirmed the man was dead at the scene, according to the television station.

The circumstances surrounding the man’s death were unclear. The man’s name and age have not been released.

According to its Facebook page, Andy’s Equipment Exchange is a commercial food service restaurant equipment company that opened for business in 1987.

No other details were available, WICU-TV reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

