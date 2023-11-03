Matthew Perry Foundation set up to help those struggling with addiction

A foundation in honor of Matthew Perry has been established that will be accepting donations to help people who have been dealing with addiction called “the Matthew Perry Foundation.”

Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing on the sitcom “Friends” from 1994 to 2004, died on Oct. 28 from an apparent drowning. He was 54. Perry battled alcohol and drug addiction for decades and according to People Magazine, he was planning to create a foundation to support others going through something similar,

The website for “the Matthew Perry Foundation” went live on Friday, according to People Magazine.

The organization is sponsored and will be maintained by the National Philanthropic Trust, CNN reported.

“The Matthew Perry Foundation is the realization of Matthew’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction. It will honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible,” according to the foundation.

A news release Friday obtained by Variety, cited that the foundation hopes to remember Perry as a person who had helped others who have been struggling with addiction.

“When I die, I don’t want ‘Friends’ to be the first thing that’s mentioned – I want helping others to be the first thing that’s mentioned. And I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that. Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down” said Perry, according to the foundation’s website.

More information about the foundation or how you can donate can be found on its website.