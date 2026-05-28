Matthew Perry’s assistant gets 41-month sentence for central role in ketamine death

LOS ANGELES — The personal live-in assistant for “Friends” star Matthew Perry was sentenced on Wednesday to 41 months in prison for repeatedly injecting the actor with ketamine, including the fatal dose that killed him in October 2023.

Kenneth Iwamasa, 61, of Toluca Lake, California, had pleaded guilty in August 2024 to conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett handed down the sentence in U.S. federal court in Los Angeles, CNN reported. She also sentenced him to two years of probation and tacked on a $10,000 fine.

Actor and author Matthew Perry’s former live-in personal sssistant sentenced to nearly 3½ years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute ketamine to actor https://t.co/dAhqdVwgaz — US Attorney L.A. (@USAO_LosAngeles) May 27, 2026

“You were privy to his struggle with addiction,” Garnett told Iwamasa as she handed down the sentence. “Your conduct was reckless, not just on the day of his death but leading up to his death.”

Iwamasa, who was paid $150,000 annually working for Perry, admitted that he repeatedly injected Perry with ketamine without medical training, according to the Los Angeles Times. That included multiple injections on Oct. 28, 2023, which was the day Perry died.

Iwamasa, who had known Perry since 1992, was the last of five defendants sentenced in the case, according to The New York Times. The sentence handed down for Iwamasa was what prosecutors had sought.

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'Monster who killed him': Matthew Perry’s former assistant gets more than three years in prison https://t.co/j9NXGNnIFS — Brittny Mejia (@brittny_mejia) May 27, 2026

Perry, who had a history of drug abuse and addiction, was found dead in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades home on Oct. 28, 2023, according to the Los Angeles Times.

He was found by Iwamasa, who was also the last person to see the actor alive, The Associated Press reported.

Prosecutors said the assistant was constantly at Perry’s side during the last days of his life, acting as the actor’s drug messenger, enabler and de facto doctor, according to the news organization.

Iwamasa was also the first defendant to cut a deal with prosecutors and became their most important witness, CNN reported.

During the sentencing hearing, Ian Yanniello, an assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, said that Iwamasa obtained more than 70 vials of ketamine for Perry in one month.

“This case is about a breach of trust. ... Mr. Perry wanted to overcome his demons and live a sober life,” Yanniello told the court. “(Iwamasa) became Mr. Perry’s drug supplier and enabler.”

Iwamasa’s attorney, Alan Eisner, stressed that “Mr. Perry was not a bystander here” adding that the actor was “not blameless in the events that led to his own death.” He added that Iwamasa “didn’t have the spine to say no to his boss.”

“He was unable to say no.”

“Unwilling -- not unable,” Garnett told the attorney.

“You’re right, he could have said no and shame on him for not saying no,” Eisner said. “He didn’t have the strength of character to do that.”

Lisa Ferguson, Perry’s longtime business manager and the appointed executor of his estate, accused Iwamasa of wanting “control over Matthew and everything he owns,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

“What you are is the monster who killed him,” Ferguson said. “Matthew deserved to live. You don’t.”

“I’m sorry to have done illegal acts that I will forever regret. I’ll take that to my grave,” Iwamasa said, turning to Perry’s family and loved ones in the first row of the courtroom, according to the newspaper. “I’m horribly, horribly sorry. And I offer my condolences to you.”

0 of 26 Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 1994: Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing on "Friends" in 1994. (Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 1995: Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox and David Schwimmer of the TV show "Friends" attend the 21st annual People's Choice Awards on March 5, 1995, at the Universal Studios in Universal City, California. (Ron Davis/Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 1997: "Friends" co-stars actress Lisa Kudrow and actor Matthew Perry attend the 49th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 14, 1997, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. (Ron Davis/Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 1999: Actress Jennifer Aniston, actress Courteney Cox, actor Matt LeBlanc, actress Lisa Kudrow, actor Matthew Perry and actor David Schwimmer attend the fifth annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on March 7, 1999, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2001: Left, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer arrive at the 28th annual People's Choice Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 13, 2001. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2002: Actors David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc pose backstage during the 54th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on September 22, 2002, in Los Angeles. Aniston won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for "Friends." (Robert Mora/Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2003: Actor Matt LeBlanc, actress Lisa Kudrow and actor Matthew Perry pose during the ninth annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on March 9, 2003, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2004: Actors Bruce Willis (left) and Matthew Perry talk at the after-party for the premiere of Warner Bros. "The Whole Ten Yards" at the Sunset Room on April 7, 2004, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2005: Actor Matthew Perry (left) and actress Courteney Cox arrive at the series premiere for TBS' "Daisy Does America" at Guy's on November 29, 2005, in Los Angeles. (Michael Buckner/Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2006: Actor Matthew Perry and actress Courteney Cox Arquette mingle at the AFI Associates luncheon honoring Hollywood's Arquette family with the 6th annual "Platinum Circle Award" held at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on May 10, 2006, in Beverly Hills, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2007: Actors Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry picket in support of the Writers Guild of America which is currently on-strike for increased residuals from film and television profits in front of the Universal Studios Lot November 13, 2007, in Universal City, California. (Matthew Simmons/Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2008: Actor Matthew Perry leaves the Dolce's Five Year Anniversary at the Dolce Enoteca on May 20, 2008, in Los Angeles. (Valerie Macon/Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2009: Actors Michelle Trachtenberg, Zac Efron, Leslie Mann and Matthew Perry arrive at the premiere of Warner Bros. "17 Again" held at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on April 14, 2009, in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2010: Actors Matthew Perry (left) and Lauren Graham present the Guest Actress & Actor in a Comedy Series awards onstage at the 62nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 29, 2010, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2011: Actor Matthew Perry and co-founder/editor-in-chief of The Huffington Post Arianna Huffington arrives at the Arianna Huffington & The Huffington Post presents Bill Maher and The Best of Huffpost Comedy event at The Roxy Theater on February 23, 2011, in West Hollywood, California. (Angela Weiss/Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2012: Actress Matthew Perry arrives at the 64th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 23, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2013: Actor Mathew Perry poses after the 2013 Huading Awards Ceremony at The Venetian on October 7, 2013, in Macau, Macau. (Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images for Global Talents Media Group) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2014: Actors Matthew Perry (left) and Thomas Lennon attend the CBS, The CW, Showtime & CBS Television Distribution's 2014 TCA Summer Press Tour Party at Pacific Design Center on July 17, 2014, in West Hollywood, California. (Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2015: Actor Matthew Perry attends Venice Family Clinic's Silver Circle Gala at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on March 9, 2015, in Beverly Hills, California. (Mike Windle/Getty Images for Venice Family Clinic) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2016: Actors Thomas Lennon (left), Wendell Pierce, Yvette Nicole Brown, Lindsay Sloane and Matthew Perry attend the CBS, CW, Showtime Summer TCA Party at Pacific Design Center on August 10, 2016, in West Hollywood, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2017: Actors Katie Holmes (left) and Matthew Perry at the premiere of Reelz's "The Kennedys After Camelot" at The Paley Center for Media on March 15, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2022: Matthew Perry looks on during the Women’s Singles Final match between Iga Swiatek of Poland and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia on Day Thirteen of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2022, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

0 of 10 Remembering Matthew Perry A person takes pictures of a makeshift memorial for Matthew Perry outside the building known as the "Friends" building in New York, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Fans lingered in the rain, taking pictures and leaving flowers on the corner outside the building shown in exterior shots on the popular TV show. Perry, who played Chandler Bing on NBC’s “Friends” for 10 seasons, was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday. He was 54. (AP Photo/Brooke Lansdale) (Brooke Lansdale/AP) Remembering Matthew Perry A makeshift memorial for Matthew Perry is seen outside the building known as the "Friends" building in New York, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Fans lingered in the rain, taking pictures and leaving flowers on the corner outside the building shown in exterior shots on the popular TV show. Perry, who played Chandler Bing on NBC’s “Friends” for 10 seasons, was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday. He was 54. (AP Photo/Brooke Lansdale) (Brooke Lansdale/AP) Remembering Matthew Perry A makeshift memorial for Matthew Perry is seen outside the building known as the "Friends" building in New York, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Fans lingered in the rain, taking pictures and leaving flowers on the corner outside the building shown in exterior shots on the popular TV show. Perry, who played Chandler Bing on NBC’s “Friends” for 10 seasons, was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday. He was 54. (AP Photo/Brooke Lansdale) (Brooke Lansdale/AP) Remembering Matthew Perry Fans place flowers at a makeshift memorial for Matthew Perry outside the building known as the "Friends" building in New York, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. People lingered in the rain, taking pictures and leaving flowers on the corner outside the building shown in exterior shots on the popular TV show. Perry, who played Chandler Bing on NBC’s “Friends” for 10 seasons, was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday. He was 54. (AP Photo/Brooke Lansdale) (Brooke Lansdale/AP) Remembering Matthew Perry People lay flower tributes to actor Matthew Perry outside the apartment building which was used as the exterior shot in the TV show "Friends" in New York on October 29, 2023. Perry, 54, was known globally for his portrayal of wise-cracking character Chandler Bing on the wildly popular "Friends," which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. First responders found Perry unconscious in a hot tub at his house on October 28 and were unable to revive him, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times. Police confirmed they'd mounted a "death investigation for a male in his 50s." (Photo by Adam GRAY / AFP) (Photo by ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images) (ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images) Remembering Matthew Perry People place flowers in tribute to actor Matthew Perry outside the apartment building which was used as the exterior shot in the TV show "Friends" in New York on October 29, 2023. Perry, 54, was known globally for his portrayal of wise-cracking character Chandler Bing on the wildly popular "Friends," which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. First responders found Perry unconscious in a hot tub at his house on October 28 and were unable to revive him, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times. Police confirmed they'd mounted a "death investigation for a male in his 50s." (Photo by Adam GRAY / AFP) (Photo by ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images) (ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images) Remembering Matthew Perry Floral tributes are left for actor Matthew Perry outside the apartment building which was used as the exterior shot in the TV show "Friends" in New York on October 29, 2023. Perry, 54, was known globally for his portrayal of wise-cracking character Chandler Bing on the wildly popular "Friends," which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. First responders found Perry unconscious in a hot tub at his house on October 28 and were unable to revive him, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times. Police confirmed they'd mounted a "death investigation for a male in his 50s." (Photo by Adam GRAY / AFP) (Photo by ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images) (ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images) Remembering Matthew Perry Floral tributes are left for actor Matthew Perry outside the apartment building which was used as the exterior shot in the TV show "Friends" in New York on October 29, 2023. Perry, 54, was known globally for his portrayal of wise-cracking character Chandler Bing on the wildly popular "Friends," which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. First responders found Perry unconscious in a hot tub at his house on October 28 and were unable to revive him, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times. Police confirmed they'd mounted a "death investigation for a male in his 50s." (Photo by Adam GRAY / AFP) (Photo by ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images) (ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images) Remembering Matthew Perry TOPSHOT - People stand in line to pay tribute to actor Matthew Perry outside the apartment building which was used as the exterior shot in the TV show "Friends" in New York on October 29, 2023. Perry, 54, was known globally for his portrayal of wise-cracking character Chandler Bing on the wildly popular "Friends," which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. First responders found Perry unconscious in a hot tub at his house on October 28 and were unable to revive him, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times. Police confirmed they'd mounted a "death investigation for a male in his 50s." (Photo by Adam GRAY / AFP) (Photo by ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images) (ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

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