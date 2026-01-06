Meet Atlas, Hyundai and Boston Dynamics’ new humanoid robot

The age of the robot is here.

Hyundai and Boston Dynamics have introduced the world to Atlas.

Atlas, the humanoid robot, took center stage at the CES tech showcase, The Associated Press reported.

“For the first time ever in public, please welcome Atlas to the stage,” Boston Dynamics’ Zachary Jackowski told the packed Las Vegas ballroom.

Atlas picked itself up off the floor and walked around the stage, waiving to convention goers.

An engineer remotely piloted Atlas for the demonstration, but the robot will be autonomous when it is officially rolled out, Jackowski said. The robot can be in autonomous mode, controlled by a teleoperator or with “a tablet steering interface,” Engadget reported.

It will have a reach of 7.5 feet, lift 110 pounds and operate in temperatures from negative 4 degrees to 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

Atlas’ job will be to help assemble cars at Hyundai’s electric vehicle plant by 2028 near Savannah, Georgia, the AP reported.

“Atlas is going to revolutionize the way industry works, and it marks the first step toward a long-term goal we have dreamed about since we were children,” Boston Dynamics CEO Robert Playter said.

According to Engadget, the final version of the Atlas robots is in production now.

Hyundai has formed a partnership with Google’s DeepMind, an AI platform that will be the brain behind Boston Dynamics robots.

© 2025 Cox Media Group