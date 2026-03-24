Mel Schilling, ‘Married at First Sight’ relationship coach, dies at 54

Mel Schilling, who starred as a relationship coach on the reality television series “Married at First Sight,” died Tuesday, the BBC reported. She was 54.

Schilling was diagnosed with colon cancer in December 2023, USA Today reported.

Her death was also confirmed in an Instagram post on her verified account, written by her husband, Gareth Brisbane.

“Melanie Jane Brisbane-Schilling passed away peacefully today, surrounded by love,” Brisbane wrote. “In her final moments, when I thought cancer had taken away her ability to speak, she ushered me closer and whispered a message for (their daughter) Maddie and me that will sustain me for the rest of my life.”

Schilling joined “Married at First Sight Australia,” a series that follows several couples blindly paired by relationship experts for a trial marriage, USA Today reported. She appeared in 190 episodes of the show through 2025, and also starred in 31 episodes of “Married at First Sight UK" from 2021 to 2024, according to IMDb.com.

After her initial diagnosis, Schilling was cleared of colon cancer after a tumor “the size of a lemon” was removed, CNN reported.

But a routine scan in February 2024 showed that cancer had spread to Schilling’s lungs, according to the cable news outlet.

However, a routine scan in February 2024 revealed that the cancer had spread to her lungs, and she “underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy” while still filming the reality dating show, she added.

On March 12, she said the cancer had spread further and doctors had told her “there is nothing further they can do,” the BBC reported.

On 12 March this year, Schilling said the cancer had spread and that doctors had told her “there is nothing further they can do.”

In memory of Mel 🩷 https://t.co/1b5r9GpNUj pic.twitter.com/LCv2JCqiqk — Married At First Sight (@MarriedAU) March 24, 2026

She underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy while still filming the “Married at First Sight.”

“Life can be beautiful, and life can be incredibly cruel. But ultimately, life is fleeting, fragile and tomorrow is promised to no one,” Brisbane wrote in his tribute. “If you can do anything to honor Mel, please live life to the full, love your people well and try not to sweat the small stuff.”

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