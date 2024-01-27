Michigan hires offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore as head coach, replacing Jim Harbaugh

On Friday, the University of Michigan hired Sherrone Moore as head coach to replace Jim Harbaugh.

Michigan made the move just days after Harbaugh joined the Los Angeles Chargers as head coach in a five-year deal, according to The Associated Press.

Moore was an offensive coordinator and offensive line coach with the school, according to ESPN. Moore last season replaced Harbaugh for four games as head coach. He went 4-0 while doing so and won games over Ohio State and Penn State, according to the AP. Harbaugh was suspended for possible NCAA rule violations in the 2023 season.

“I want to thank Coach Harbaugh for the faith that he has displayed in me over the past six years and for supporting my growth as a football coach during that time,” said Moore. “I also want to thank Athletic Director Warde Manuel, President Santa Ono and members of the Board of Regents for putting their faith and trust in me to be the next leader of this football program. I am excited to reward that trust.”

“I have been preparing my entire coaching career for this opportunity and I can’t think of a better place to be head coach than at the University of Michigan,” Moore continued. “We will do everything each day as a TEAM to continue the legacy of championship football that has been played at the University of Michigan for the past 144 years. Our standards will not change. We will be a tough, physical, disciplined, hungry, championship-level team that loves football and plays with passion for the game, the winged helmet and each other. We will also continue to achieve excellence off the field, in the classroom and in our communities. I am excited to start working in this new role with our players, coaches and staff.”

The day that Harbaugh’s new coaching job was announced, Michigan’s All-America guard Zak Zinter said “No interviews needed. It’s Papa Moore’s time,” on X, formerly known as Twitter, according to ESPN. Now, it is official.

“Sherrone has proven to be a great leader for our football program, especially the offensive line and players on the offensive side of the football,” said Manuel. “He is a dynamic, fierce and competitive individual who gets the best out of the players he mentors. The players love playing for him and being with him in the building every day.

“Sherrone stepped up this fall and served as the interim head coach when the program and especially the team needed him,” added Manuel. “Sherrone handled that situation in a way that sealed my already-growing confidence in him. He didn’t make it about him, it was always about the team! We are thrilled to have Sherrone and his wife, Kelli, and the entire Moore family step into this new role for our football program and university community.”

Moore joined Harbaugh’s staff in 2018, according to the AP. He was a tight-ends coach. He was promoted to offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator a couple of years later in 2021.

Moore graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Oklahoma in 2008, according to Michigan. He is married to his wife Kelli and they have two daughters, Shiloh and Solei.

