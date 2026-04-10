Mick Fleetwood marries for fifth time; weds Elizabeth Jordan

One of the co-founders of Fleetwood Mac has tied the knot for the fifth time.

Mick Fleetwood married his partner, Elizabeth Jordan, TMZ reported.

The singer shared the nupual news by posting photos of his honeymoon on social media.

He wrote, “The south Pacific does its magic !!! A honeymoon with my love Elizabeth... creating moments to be remembered !! Sun health and happiness!!”

The couple has been together for six years but got engaged in 2025.

Fleetwood had four previous marriages with three women. He first married Jenny Boyd in 1970, but the couple got divorced in 1976 before remarrying the next year. They split up in 1978.

A decade later, he married Sara Recor, but they divorced in 1995, the same year he married Lynn Frankel. Fleetwood and Frankel divorced in 2015, People magazine reported.

Fleetwood has four children from his marriages. As for Jordan, she has two children. She owns a property management company and the executive director of The Mick Fleetwood Foundation, Hello! reported.

0 of 21 Mick Fleetwood through the years 1968: (L-R) John McVie, Jeremy Spencer, Peter Green, Danny Kirwan and Mick Fleetwood of the rock group "Fleetwood Mac" pose for a portrait holding Pan Am bags in 1968. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Mick Fleetwood through the years British musician Mick Fleetwood, the drummer and co-founder of rock band Fleetwood Mac, circa 1968. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Keystone/Getty Images) Mick Fleetwood through the years From left, guitarist Peter Green (1946-2020) and drummer Mick Fleetwood perform with British rock and blues group Fleetwood Mac on the set of a pop music television show in London in 1969. (Photo by Ron Howard/Popperfoto via Getty Images) (Ron Howard/Popperfoto/Popperfoto via Getty Images) Mick Fleetwood through the years UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1970: Photo of Mick Fleetwood Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images (Michael Ochs Archives) Mick Fleetwood through the years LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 1: Fleetwood Mac (L-R Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood) backstage at the Los Angeles Rock Awards on September 1, 1977 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Richard Creamer/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Mick Fleetwood through the years 1980: Mick Fleetwood, drummer and founding member of Fleetwood Mac. (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis via Getty Images) (Aaron Rapoport/Corbis via Getty Images) Mick Fleetwood through the years Mick Fleetwood holding Stuart Sutcliffe's first guitar at a press conference to unveil the artwork and memoriblia of Mr. Sutcliffe, the "5th Beatle", at the Westwood Gallery in New York City. The items are being auctioned off by the Fleetwood Owen auction house and $150,000 of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund. 10/16/01 Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images (Scott Gries/Getty Images) Mick Fleetwood through the years NEW YORK - MARCH 14: Singer Stevie Nicks and drummer Mick Fleetwood pose backstage at the 20th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel on March 14, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images) (Evan Agostini/Getty Images) Mick Fleetwood through the years NEW YORK - MARCH 19: Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac performs at Madison Square Garden March 19, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Loud/Getty Images) (Rob Loud/Getty Images) Mick Fleetwood through the years AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 19: Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood poses for photos at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards at Vector Arena on November 19, 2015 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Michael Bradley/Getty Images) (Michael Bradley/Getty Images) Mick Fleetwood through the years BYRON BAY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 25: Mick Fleetwood of The Mick Fleetwood Blues Band performs live for fans at the 2016 Byron Bay Bluesfest on March 25, 2016 in Byron Bay, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images) (Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images) Mick Fleetwood through the years NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 26: Honoree Mick Fleetwood of music group Fleetwood Mac performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images) (Steven Ferdman/Getty Images) Mick Fleetwood through the years NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 26: Honoree Mick Fleetwood performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Mick Fleetwood through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 29: Mick Fleetwood and Lynn Frankel attend the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on March 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For The Rock and Ro) Mick Fleetwood through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Elizabeth Fleetwood and Mick Fleetwood attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) Mick Fleetwood through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Mick Fleetwood and Steven Tyler attend the 6th Jam For Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party Presented By Live Nation at the Hollywood Palladium on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Janie's Fund) (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Janie's Fund) Mick Fleetwood through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Mick Fleetwood attends the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RRHOF) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RRHOF) Mick Fleetwood through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Mick Fleetwood speaks onstage during the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for RRHOF) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for RRHOF)

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