‘MMMproved’? Chips Ahoy announces changes to cookie recipe

The chocolate chip cookie brand Chips Ahoy! is changing its cookies.

The company announced in a press release that it has developed an “MMMproved recipe” that represents the first adjustment in nearly 10 years.

It will have “a new, tastier chocolate chip” that has a higher cacao content and a higher concentration of Madagascar vanilla extract.

There will be a new mixing process for the ingredients nationwide “to create just the right cookie texture,” the company said.

Not only will the cookies themselves be changed but so will the packaging, including a new logo and “background graffiti reflecting the brand personality.”

To help roll out the revamped cookies, Chips Ahoy! has partnered with Keke Palmer, who will be the face of the marketing campaign. She is helping the cookie company to put together “the ultimate summer getaway,” “that is totally Chips Ahoy! x Keke-fied.”

The vacation will be held at a Malibu beach house for a weekend, with all expenses paid.

